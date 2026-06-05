A life devoted to translation and interpreting in Malaga

SUR in English 05/06/2026 a las 10:26h.

Long-time Malaga resident Diana Edith Mathieson Roth died on 1 June at the Hospital Civil in Malaga after a long illness.

Diana had been an active leader of the volunteer interpreter team that worked at the city's Carlos Haya and Clínico hospitals, translating for patients between 2005 and 2015.

Born in 1939, Diana grew up in Kent in the UK. She moved to Spain in 1964, first working in Barcelona before arriving in Almuñécar in 1975 and moving on to Malaga in 2001.

Diana Edith Mathieson Roth Translator

She was well-known and loved in the city where she integrated perfectly into the academic and cultural communities. Her extensive interest in Malaga's history and archaeology was reflected in her conversation. She was a regular attendee at Malaga art and music events for decades and was an early leadership contributor to Juventudes Musicales.

She completed a translation and interpretation degree at Malaga University in 2006 and continued until recently to translate for local authors and academics. Diana will be much missed by family, friends and colleagues.