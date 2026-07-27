Lamborghini Urus SE: the most contradictory car from the ‘raging bull’ brand turns out to be a real success

It is said that the tractor manufacturer Ferruccio Lamborghini, founder of the brand that bears his surname, made a huge fortune from his agricultural machinery, ... to the point where he had saved enough money to fulfil every motoring enthusiast’s dream: to buy a Ferrari.

However, in Lamborghini’s case, that dream quickly turned to disappointment. Ferruccio described the Italian supercar as a disastrous and useless vehicle – an insult that Enzo Ferrari, with his pride, could not let pass.

In response, he snapped at Lamborghini that a mere tractor manufacturer was in no position to judge his creations and that, if he didn’t like them, he should go and make his own.

Italian passion, wounded pride and a good dose of the classic ‘hold my cocktail’ attitude led Ferruccio to make a complete U-turn with his company. The rest is living automotive history.

The raging bull depicted in the Lamborghini emblem is a clear statement of intent regarding what lies behind the logo: a brand that channels the temperament of the fighting bull into its vehicles, creating cars that are visceral and, above all, deeply passionate. Until we come to the subject of this piece.

The most die-hard fans label it a heretic, a traitor to the brand’s purity and values. And yet, it is the best-selling model in the brand’s history.

The Lamborghini Urus is, in a way, a departure from tradition, yet without losing the brand’s essence. Because living for naturally aspirated V12s and low-slung cars is very romantic. But, in order to keep manufacturing them, sacrifices sometimes have to be made in the interests of financial viability.

For this piece, courtesy of Lamborghini Marbella, we test-drove the Urus SE, the brand’s first modern SUV (with due respect to the LM002).

A car that retains the essence of Lamborghini while offering a much more docile and practical package for everyday use. A family car with the skin of a wolf and the heart of a raging bull which, much to the chagrin of purists, has been electrified with the aim of further enhancing its performance. Don’t be fooled by its appearance, as this giant weighing over two and a half tonnes is capable of accelerating from zero to 100 in just 3.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 312 kilometres per hour.

Smooth exterior

Lamborghini Urus SE. (SUR)

The bodywork of the Lamborghini Urus has been restyled with the arrival of the SE version, slightly softening its lines and giving the super-SUV a somewhat more elegant look without losing any of its aggressive stance. The bonnet slopes down much more sharply, now housing the logo that was previously integrated into the bumper. The various air intakes, as well as the grille, have been redesigned to improve airflow, which increases cooling of the front brakes by 30 per cent. Another significant change to the front end is the headlights, which now feature a much sleeker and more elegant design, with an interior light signature that looks more high-tech and understated.

Despite these changes, this SUV – which is 5,123 mm long, 2,022 mm wide, 1,638 mm high and has a wheelbase of 3,003 mm – continues to embody the brand’s signature design language, characterised by sharp edges, hexagons, taut lines and a presence that is both aggressive and imposing.

The interior… is it comfortable?

Lamborghini Urus SE interior. (SUR)

It’s hard to believe, given the make we’re talking about, but the interior of the Lamborghini Urus – despite its ostentatious materials and design – is actually functional. The front seats are comfortable, providing good support while allowing you to tackle long journeys in complete comfort. They offer a wide range of adjustments and visibility is good from all angles.

However the best bits are hidden in the… rear seats! This five-door model allows four passengers to travel in the utmost comfort, without compromising on the car’s dynamic performance. Plenty of shoulder, head and knee room, four-zone climate control, air vents in the B-pillar, a bright and airy feel, and top-notch quality in materials and build. The package is rounded off by a 454-litre boot, more than enough for four adults to set off on a journey or even to serve as a family’s sole car.

A plug-in hybrid that doesn’t care about emissions

Lamborghini Urus SE. (SUR)

The fact that the Lamborghini Urus SE bears the ECO badge while your car doesn’t is a debate for another time. We’re here to assess the mechanical marvel that the team at Sant’Agata Bolognese have concocted: a twin-turbo V8 backed by an electric motor capable of producing 800 PS and 950 Nm of torque.

This represents a different approach to hybridisation. While in mass-market cars this serves to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, in the Lamborghini Urus everything is geared towards improving performance, without allowing its petrol-powered heart to lose a single iota of its essence.

Taking a closer look at its powertrain, we find a four-litre V8 with an aluminium block – the same engine fitted to numerous models in the Volkswagen Group, such as the Audi RS Q8 and the Bentley Bentayga. In the Urus SE, it produces 620 PS at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 800 Nm of torque between 2,250 and 4,500 rpm.

This engine is complemented by an electric motor producing 192 PS and 483 Nm, coupled directly to the eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. To power it, the Urus SE features a 25.9 kWh battery which, according to the manufacturer, allows it to travel up to 60 kilometres in fully electric mode. Although there are likely to be few owners who will actually get to test this.

This system comes with the typical downsides of plug-in hybrids, such as a less natural brake feel or a slight loss of engine engagement. Here, however, the only real drawback lies in the increase in weight that this system entails. The Urus SE tips the scales at 2,580 kilos.

All this combined power is constantly sent to all four wheels, maximising traction and making the Urus SE handle as if it were running on rails. Our brief test drive and the conditions in which we tested it are not ideal for drawing definitive conclusions about its dynamic performance. Even so, its rear-axle steering, electronic rear differential, track width, active anti-roll bars and 440mm diameter carbon-ceramic brakes, clamped by ten-piston calipers, already suggest that the dynamic qualities of this super-SUV will place it among the best, if not the very best, in the competitive luxury SUV segment.

Prices

Lamborghini Urus SE. (SUR)

The Lamborghini Urus SE starts at 276,333 euros before tax and extras. Although, all things considered, it’s likely to be difficult to configure a model for less than 300,000 euros. Because, as you’d expect from a luxury car, the customisation options are practically endless. Take, for example, its colour palette, with over 400 options available. Mind you, that’ll set you back a fair bit.