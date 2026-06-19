Juana Martín. A global haute couture leader

Tony Bryant 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Recognised by the jury of Spain's national fashion design prize as an international benchmark in haute couture, Juana Martín has played a pivotal role in bringing Andalusian and Romani cultural aesthetics to the global fashion stage.

Although her influence outside Spain is not on the scale of global giants such as Coco Chanel, her influence has extended well beyond Spain. She is the first Spanish female designer to have shown her collection at Paris Haute Couture Week and her designs have since been worn at global events such as Cannes and the Grammys.

Designs by Juana Martín. (EP)

Born in Cordoba in 1974, Martín is renowned for her striking flamenco dresses, bridal gowns, ready-to-wear collections and bespoke accessories. She studied fashion and dressmaking at the Andalusian institute of design and fashion and in 2000 achieved success at the Andalusian fashion show in Estepona.

In 2001, she debuted as a new designer at the international flamenco fashion show in Seville (SIMOF), where her designs were met with great acclaim.

Regarded as one of the most versatile Spanish fashion designers of her generation, she made her debut at Cibeles fashion week in 2005, becoming the first Romani woman to appear on the Cibeles catwalk. Since then, she has taken part in every edition of what is now Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Dressing internationally known figures like Sharon Stone, Martín has had a meaningful international impact by opening doors for Spanish women in haute couture, establishing a sustained presence within the Paris couture circuit.

A notable milestone in her career came in 2006, when she was commissioned to design the uniforms and jewellery accessories for the hostesses at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. The following year, she collaborated with Greenpeace on a fashion show focused on eliminating toxic waste.

Her most significant international impact came when she was invited to appear on the official schedule of Paris Haute Couture Week. This marked an important milestone, as Paris haute couture is widely regarded as the most prestigious stage in luxury fashion.

By joining the calendar in 2022, she introduced Spanish - and particularly Andalusian and Romani - cultural influences into a space long dominated by French and Italian fashion houses. Rather than adapting her style to international tastes, Martín exported Andalusian visual culture - flamenco influences, religious imagery, embroidery, lacework and references to southern Spanish traditions - to global fashion audiences in Paris.