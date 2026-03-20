International press members share how AI helps them

Speakers and Costa Press Club committee members at the AI event in Malaga.

SUR in English MALAGA. Friday, 20 March 2026, 09:56 Share

How media professionals are using artificial intelligence was the theme of the recent meeting organised by the Costa Press Club for members and guests.

The event was held at the ProMálaga Economistas coworking/incubator space in Malaga city centre, where Marc Sanderson, director of the city hall's Malaga Open For Business office, welcomed members.

Five panellists - Chris Chaplow, Daryl Finch, Jenni Leighfield, Heidi Hein and Ali Meehan - talked about how they use AI in their everyday work, and how they think future developments might affect them.