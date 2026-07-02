Hostal Boutique Tolox Sierra de las Nieves opens new exhibition space

SUR in English Tolox 02/07/2026 a las 10:12h.

Hostal Boutique Tolox Sierra de las Nieves has further extended its commitment to culture and local development by launching a new exhibition space showcasing contemporary art, photography, illustration and creative projects inspired by the surrounding area.

Located in the heart of Tolox, one of the most distinctive villages in the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, the venue aims to become a meeting point for artists, visitors and local residents. It has been designed to combine the visitor experience with cultural expression and the town's heritage.

The project draws inspiration from Art Tolox, the initiative that has spent recent years turning the village into an open-air gallery. By introducing murals and other art installations on its streets, the scheme has helped strengthen Tolox's identity, boost cultural activity and attract more visitors.

Thanks to Art Tolox, the village has become one of inland Malaga's leading creative destinations, appealing to people looking for a different way to experience contemporary art in public spaces.

New, permanent venue

The new exhibition space builds on that momentum by providing a permanent venue for displays and cultural events throughout the year. Its programme will include temporary exhibitions, artist talks, presentations and other activities that explore the relationship between art, nature and the local community.

"The philosophy behind this project is to create experiences that connect visitors with the true essence of Tolox. Art is part of that identity, and Art Tolox has shown the enormous potential culture has as a force for transforming a place," the management team said.

The move further strengthens Hostal Boutique Tolox Sierra de las Nieves's position as a destination committed to sustainability, authenticity and supporting initiatives that showcase the creative talent and cultural heritage of the Sierra de las Nieves.

The opening of the exhibition space marks another step in establishing Tolox as a destination where nature, heritage, tourism and culture come together to offer a distinctive experience for both residents and visitors.

Opening show

The inaugural exhibition features work by artist Maribel Moreno, including a collection of watercolours and oil paintings on canvas inspired by traditional life. The display includes still lifes, landscapes and floral compositions.

More information:

Hostal Boutique Tolox Sierra de las Nieves

Address: Calle Ánimas 2, 29109 Tolox, Malaga

Phone: +34 659 95 15 24

Email: recepcion@hostaltoloxsierradelasnieves.com

Website: hostaltoloxsierradelasnieves.com