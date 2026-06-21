Women and weights: the evidence behind strength and longevity

DPA 21/06/2026 a las 12:31h.

Many women exercise to lose weight, tone their bodies, or feel fitter. But recent research suggests that the true potential of weight resistance training may be far more valuable: a longer, healthier life.

Notably, a study published in Jama Network Open suggests that greater muscle strength is associated with lower mortality risk and longer survival.

Stronger women live longer

A 2026 study tracking more than 5,400 women aged 63 to 99 found a striking pattern that women with greater muscle strength lived longer, regardless of their overall physical activity, cardiovascular fitness, or inflammation levels.

Specifically, the researchers found that each seven-kilogramme increase in grip strength was associated with about a 15 per cent lower risk of dying over the next eight years and about a 9 per cent lower risk for every six-second improvement in the time to perform chair stands.

The study found that simple, everyday measures like grip strength and the ability to rise from a chair were strong predictors of longevity.

In short, strength, not just endurance or aerobic fitness, matters for living a longer, healthier life.

Resistance training benefits women of all ages

Strength training isn't just for young or athletic women. A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis of 126 studies involving over 4,000 women showed consistent benefits across age groups.

Specifically, resistance training increased muscle mass, improved strength, and reduced body fat in both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.

No associations between outcomes and age, training duration, frequency, or total sessions were identified, indicating that, regardless of age, muscles respond to weightlifting and are rewarded with better health outcomes.

Muscle and longevity

Muscle is increasingly recognised as a key organ for metabolic health and healthy ageing. Data published in 2026 indicate that moderate resistance training, around 90 to120 minutes per week, is associated with lower all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality.

Interestingly, benefits seem to plateau after roughly 120 minutes per week, meaning even a modest, consistent routine can have powerful effects.

Protecting bone health and reducing risk of falls

Women naturally lose bone density with age, particularly during and after menopause. Resistance training plays a critical role in preserving bone mass and reducing the risk of osteoporosis, fractures, and subsequent loss of independence.

When combined with improved balance and functional strength, lifting weights is a potent tool for preventing falls and maintaining mobility well into older age.

The balance with strength training

We cannot deny that factors such as nutrition, stress, chronic disease, hormonal status, and socioeconomic conditions influence both strength and longevity. So, maintaining an overall balance along with resistance training offers a cascade of benefits for women's health, such as

-Supporting healthy metabolism and blood sugar regulation

- Building functional strength for everyday activities

- Enhancing posture, balance, and mobility-Boosting confidence, mood, and quality of life.

For women looking to live longer, stronger, and healthier, resistance training may be a science-backed powerhouse alongside other health factors like nutrition and mental well-being. So, when women pick up those dumbbells, science supports the idea that the future self will thank them.

Though resistance training remains strongly recommended for overall health, it can be viewed as one important component of a broader lifestyle approach rather than a standalone guarantee of longer life.