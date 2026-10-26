Vithas Xanit Internacional launches specialist liver, pancreas and bile duct surgery unit

SUR in English Benalmádena 26/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:21h.

Vithas Xanit Internacional Hospital in Benalmádena has opened a new hepatobiliopancreatic (HBP) surgery unit as part of its General and Digestive Surgery department, led by Dr Francisco Javier Fernández García. The unit aims to provide highly specialised care for patients with complex diseases of the liver, pancreas, bile duct and stomach. It also strengthens the hospital’s capacity and is intended to become a reference point in private healthcare in eastern Andalucía.

“Hepatobiliopancreatic surgery is one of the most complex areas of modern digestive surgery and requires highly specialised teams with specific experience, advanced technology and close multidisciplinary work,” said Dr Fernández García. He explained that Dr Jorge Roldán de la Rúa, a specialist with more than 15 years devoted exclusively to hepatobiliopancreatic and digestive cancer surgery, coordinates the unit.

Over the course of his career, Dr Roldán de la Rúa has taken part in more than 500 complex hepatobiliopancreatic procedures and more than 300 operations for stomach cancer. About half of this work was done using minimally invasive techniques. He now brings that experience to patients at Vithas Xanit Internacional.

Treatment for a range of conditions

The unit carries out surgery for both benign and malignant conditions of the liver, pancreas, bile duct and stomach. These include hepatocellular carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic tumours, liver metastases, stomach cancer and complex bile duct diseases.

A multidisciplinary committee assesses each patient individually, with specialists from the different areas involved, to decide the most suitable treatment for each case.

Dr Luis Lobato Bancalero, head of the coloproctology and abdominal wall unit, and Dr Fernández García, head of the breast and endocrine surgery unit, said: “The launch of this unit is an important step forward in the hospital’s strategy of high specialisation. Dr Roldán’s arrival and the creation of a dedicated hepatobiliopancreatic surgery unit allow us to treat highly complex conditions and offer patients comprehensive care to the highest standards of quality and safety, across all fields of general and digestive surgery.”

Dr Roldán added: “Our aim is to offer highly specialised, personalised care to patients with complex liver, pancreatic, bile duct and stomach diseases. We want every patient who comes to our clinic to receive a personalised surgical assessment agreed by a multidisciplinary committee, and treatment tailored to their needs, always using the surgical techniques and technology that have shown the greatest clinical benefit. We’re committed to supporting patients throughout the whole process, from diagnosis to full recovery.”

Robotic surgery and enhanced recovery

The unit uses advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery, along with high-precision tools such as intraoperative ultrasound and indocyanine green fluorescence. These help with surgical planning, improve precision during operations and support faster recovery.

It also follows ERAS (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) protocols, an evidence-based programme that reduces complications and speeds up functional recovery after surgery.

With the new unit, Vithas Xanit Internacional strengthens its focus on specialised surgery and completes its range of advanced digestive surgery services. The hospital hopes the project will become a reference for complex hepatobiliopancreatic conditions in eastern Andalucía, with care based on experience, technology, teamwork and the needs of each patient.

About Vithas

The Vithas group has 22 hospitals and 40 medical and care centres across 14 provinces. Its 14,500 professionals have made it a leader in Spanish healthcare. The group also includes the Fundación Vithas, Vithas Red Diagnóstica and the PlazaSalud+ purchasing centre.

Backed by the Goodgrower group, Vithas bases its corporate strategy on accredited quality of care, patient experience, research and innovation, and social and environmental commitment.