Ultra-white teeth treatments can cause sensitivity

Julia Fernández Madrid Friday, 27 December 2024, 13:19

Fans of the iconic television series Friends surely remember the scene where Ross undergoes a teeth whitening treatment. He wanted to show off his best smile on his first date with Hillary, one of Monica's coworkers. The problem? He went overboard, and his teeth weren't just white—they were fluorescent. Ross tries to cover his mouth the entire time until she turns off the lights, and he relaxes. They sit on the couch, and then she's stunned: "What's wrong with you?" The scene is hilarious, and even though 25 years have passed since the sketch aired, it remains completely relevant.

The demand for cosmetic dental treatments is constant. There's growing interest in these procedures, except during the pandemic lockdown when everything paused. One of the most sought-after treatments is teeth whitening and cleaning, attracting people of all ages, including younger individuals.

Be careful buying products on the internet Temptation is just a click away. The online market for dental treatments is rapidly expanding. From invisible orthodontics to enamel-whitening products, a wide range is available. However, experts warn that sometimes the cure can be worse than the problem. The Official College of Dentists and Stomatologists in Madrid advises reading the ingredients carefully "to identify if any unregulated substances that could be harmful or cause dental sensitivity or gum irritation." They also emphasise that professional supervision is essential. "You could be applying excessive concentrations of the whitening agent which ultimately damages the enamel," explains Borja Díaz Oliver, the organisation's spokesperson.

The relentless bombardment of perfect, dazzling teeth in advertisements, movies, and social media compels many to look in the mirror and compare themselves. That's when people notice their teeth aren't quite like, say, Brad Pitt's. And they start researching.

The issue isn't wanting whiter teeth. Teeth whitening has been a common practice in dental clinics worldwide for decades. However, professionals in the field are now noticing a growing demand for ultra-white teeth. A striking example is Kim Kardashian's nearly bluish shade, which she calls "pearly white." It's just a step away from Ross's fluorescent teeth. But is such extreme whiteness really necessary?

"Each of us has a specific tooth shade, most of which fall within a normal range. But in some cases, due to enamel or dentin anomalies, genetics, or dietary habits, the colour may deviate from this range," explains the General Council of Dentists of Spain. That's where teeth whitening comes in, aimed at "improving the colour of darkened teeth." However, there are nuances.

– What happens if I want an overly vibrant shade that doesn't match my natural tooth colour?

– Professionals carefully assess whether the expected results align with the patient's desires to avoid frustration.

Safer in a clinic

Since these techniques fall under cosmetic dentistry, the patient's aspirations are undoubtedly important. But many times, we see perfect, ultra-white teeth and assume they're natural when they're not. Often, they're veneers—thin layers placed over the front of the teeth. According to the General Council of Dentists, this is a "more complex" technique used when whitening doesn't achieve the desired aesthetic outcome—for example, when the patient wants a shade that doesn't align with their natural teeth. This is why some professionals prefer to talk about "brightening" rather than whitening.

For these treatments, visiting a clinic is the safest option. "They're more effective and secure because they require a dental assessment beforehand," experts say. Additionally, "the whitening agents used in professional treatments are much more concentrated than those in over-the-counter products."

Still, some people attempt these procedures at home, assuming the risks themselves. "It's essential to use products according to the manufacturer's instructions," warn dentists. Otherwise, improper use can result in "injuries to the oral mucosa."

– On TikTok, viral trends promote using lemon juice, hydrogen peroxide rinses, or even filing down enamel...

– Social media irresponsibly spreads completely inadvisable methods that cause irreparable enamel damage, erode it, and significantly increase sensitivity.