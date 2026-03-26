Two Malaga doctors among 50 best private doctors in Spain in 2025

José Antonio Sau Thursday, 26 March 2026, 11:14 Share

The Top Doctors Awards include two specialists from Malaga among the 50 best private doctors in Spain in 2025. This is a very outstanding recognition because it is other professionals in each area that evaluate the candidates according to criteria of excellence, research and teaching skills.

The Malaga doctors this year are cardiologist Emilio González Cocina and urologist Gonzalo Sanz Pérez.

Dr Emilio González Cocina (pictured) is an expert in ischemic heart disease, stress testing, high blood pressure, preventive cardiology, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, valvular heart disease and diagnostic imaging.

He completed his cardiology training at the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid, which is a highly prestigious national and international centre in the field of cardiovascular medicine. Since 2009, he has been head of the cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation section of the Spanish society of cardiology (SAC). He currently serves as head of the cardiovascular medical centre in Malaga and Marbella.

Dr Gonzalo Sanz Pérez is currently the medical director of the Clínica Premium in Marbella. He specialises in the Rezum method, the da Vinci robot, robotic surgery, green laser prostate treatment, prostate cancer, urological laparoscopy, benign prostatic hyperplasia, bladder cancer and erectile dysfunction.

Criteria

Top Doctors is a leading healthtech group focused on the digital transformation of the healthcare sector and the development of technological systems for easy access to top medical specialists. These are the 12th awards in its history.

Throughout 2025, the medical community in Spain cast their votes in each area. Ten of the selected doctors are from Andalucía.

During the evaluation process, the experts must reflect on which doctor they would recommend to their family or friends if needed. The 50 selected experts have also received the highest ratings from verified, real patients.

"At Top Doctors, we have built the largest network of elite specialists in Spain, transforming and adapting the ecosystem so that access to quality medicine is available to everyone. For us, it is crucial to continue connecting patients with the best doctor or specialist for their specific case thanks to our network of more than 13,000 professionals. This translates into a satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 from verified patients. We are undoubtedly proud to say that these awards have become the benchmark for recognising medical excellence in Spain," Top Doctors co-founder Lorena Bassas states.

The Top Doctors Awards 2025 ranking by area is: Barcelona (14), Madrid (10), Valencia (4), Seville (4), Cadiz (2), Malaga (2), Alicante (2), Zaragoza (2) and ten other provinces with one selected professional.

Previous nominees

Dr Homid Fahandezh-Saddi Díaz and Dr Vicente Paloma Mora are third-time winners in this selection.

Dr Marta Sitges Carreño, Dr Ernesto Díaz Infante, Dr Fernando Centeno Malfaz, Dr Teresa Martínez Ramonde, Dr Gonzalo Sanz Pérez, Dr Josep Torremadé Barreda and Dr Santiago Viteri Ramírez have also received the award on previous occasions.

They are part of the country's leading healthcare groups, such as Grupo Ribera, Vithas, Quirón, Miranza and Gournay. They excel in medical specialties like cardiology, with five award-winning specialists, gastroenterology, urology, gynecology and obstetrics, with four experts in each specialty.