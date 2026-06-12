Do lungs regenerate after quitting smoking?

Tobacco claims the lives of six million people worldwide each year, a figure that is expected to rise to eight million by 2030. Smoking is ... a major risk factor for chronic respiratory diseases, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The mere consumption of a cigarette a day promotes the onset of diabetes and raises cholesterol levels, according to studies by Spain’s National Committee for the Prevention of Smoking.

Giving up cigarettes is by no means an easy task. It is a process full of bumps in the road, which many people find really tough because of the addiction to nicotine and other harmful substances. But anyone who beats the cravings and reaches their goal literally gains a lifetime.

Smoking - and vaping too - exposes the lungs to more toxic particles than they can handle, but they have the capacity to repair years of smoke. Although the accumulated damage sometimes does not disappear completely, science confirms that quitting smoking is a giant step forward in improving health and, therefore, quality of life. From the first moments without a puff, the body starts to activate certain mechanisms that improve respiratory function and reduce the risk of lung cancer or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), among other lung diseases.

“Quitting smoking is the healthiest decision a smoker can make in his or her life. The lungs are the organ most affected by tobacco consumption, but their regenerative capacity is powerful and starts quickly,” says Carlos Jiménez, a pulmonologist and member of the Spanish Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR).

In 2021, in a study by the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University College London (UCL), scientists discovered that people who had given up smoking had up to four times the proportion of genetically healthy lung cells as smokers, so they had a lower risk of lung cancer.

The specialist explains that the toxic substance in cigarette smoke damages the genome of the respiratory epithelium cells (lung cells), which causes an atypical cell to appear, which is the first tumour cell and can lead to lung cancer.

“In people who have quit smoking, the number of cells with genome damage is reduced compared to those who are still hooked, as they continue to be exposed to the toxic substances in cigarette smoke, mainly nitrosamines, which have a very high capacity to cause genome damage.

Previous damage

The tiny hair-like structures that remove mucus from the lungs (the cilia) begin to regain their normal function, increasing the ability to control mucus and clear the lungs. When they stop receiving smoke, that mucus reappears, the kind that becomes thicker in smokers or that they simply stop producing altogether, and which is key to expelling any toxic substance that enters the body (whether from a cigarette or any other environmental factor), preventing the entry of germs and bacteria that can cause diseases like pneumonia.

This is why people who quit smoking begin to notice that they expectorate (cough up phlegm) more frequently. This cough should not be a cause for concern.

On the contrary: “It indicates that their bronchial cells are recovering and producing a fluid mucus, and toxic substances are beginning to be expelled much better. This starts to become clearly visible within a month.”

This scientific explanation means that just two weeks after putting out the last cigarette, smokers notice an increase in their ability to exercise, as their oxygenation levels and lung capacity improve.

Likewise, after two to three months, the risk of lung cancer and COPD begins to decrease. Whether the odds become the same as those of a non-smoker is a different story.

“In the case of COPD, the risk equals that of someone who has never smoked after 12 to 15 years of quitting, and for lung cancer, it takes 20 to 25 years,” Dr Jiménez specifies.

It is also worth remembering that 90 per cent of patients who develop either of these serious diseases are, or have been, smokers, meaning that “if people didn’t smoke, both would be a rarity,” the tobacco expert highlights.

Lung repair depends, however, on intrinsic aspects such as age and genetic capacity. It also depends on previous damage. “Someone who has smoked for four years will have a faster regenerative capacity than someone who has been smoking for 40 years.”

However, those who have been hooked on nicotine for decades, although less so, will also have a regenerative capacity. “No matter how long you have been smoking, your respiratory cells have the capacity to recover. The saying ‘it’s never too late’ fits perfectly when it comes to quitting smoking,” Dr Jiménez concludes.