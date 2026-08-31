Taking the stairs could slash risk of heart attacks, heart failure and stroke, study shows

DPA 31/08/2026 a las 18:34h.

Taking the stairs could slash the risk of an early death, according to a study. It could also help stave off heart attacks, heart failure and stroke.

Choosing the stairs over escalators or lifts is a “practical and often overlooked way” to incorporate exercise into daily life, and could help people who do not have time for the gym, researchers said.

Experts at the UK's University of East Anglia (UEA) and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) analysed five studies involving more than 450,000 people.

They found people who regularly climbed stairs were 39 per cent less likely to die from heart problems and 24 per cent less likely to die from any cause compared with those who did not use the stairs as often.

Easy to fit into a daily routine

The findings, published in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs, also suggest stair climbing may be linked to a fall in heart issues such as heart attacks, heart failure and stroke.

"Unlike going to the gym or doing a workout, climbing the stairs is something you can easily fit into your day at home, at work or when you’re out," said Dr Sophie Paddock, of the UEA’s Norwich Medical School and a cardiology specialist registrar at NNUH.

"It’s a good option for people who don’t have much time or easy access to exercise. So if you have the choice of taking the stairs or the lift, go for the stairs as it will help your heart," she said.

"Even brief bursts of physical activity have beneficial health impacts, and short bouts of stair climbing should be an achievable target to integrate into daily routines."

One study included in the review suggests climbing just six flights of stairs – the equivalent of 60 steps – could be beneficial.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide – with cases nearly doubling between 1990 and 2019, said Professor Vassilios Vassiliou, of the UEA’s Norwich Medical School.

Preventable disease

"But it is largely preventable through a healthy lifestyle – including regular physical activity, a heart-healthy diet, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes," Vassiliou said.

"Taking the stairs is a practical and often overlooked way to build physical activity into daily life."

Juliet Bouverie, chief executive of the Stroke Association, said the research adds to our growing understanding of the link between physical health and stroke risk.

"It is encouraging that something as simple as taking the stairs could reduce the risk of early death and may also be linked to fewer cardiovascular health problems including strokes," Bouverie said.

“We continue to remind people that as a preventative measure, exercise alongside a healthy diet, not smoking and monitoring alcohol intake can minimise the chances of having a stroke. Regularly monitoring blood pressure, the single biggest risk factor for stroke, is also important.”