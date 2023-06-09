Swimsuits for women with mastectomies

Cristina Pinto Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

For many women, the arrival of summer presents a problem, and unfortunately, there are more and more women who suffer from this disease and have undergone a mastectomy, in which all breast tissue is removed to treat or prevent breast cancer.

Some of these women just do not know what to wear to feel comfortable when they go to the beach or the swimming pool. The branch of Spain's cancer association (Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer, AECC) in Alhaurín de la Torre wanted to show them that it is possible to feel safe and comfortable at this time of year. They organised a fashion show last week in which brands Amoena and Jobst and orthopedics Elu and Ella Asistencia took part.

Swimwear for cancer patients

" At Elu Asistencia they have patients asking for arm sleeves and they suggested that we do something. That's how this idea of the fashion show came up. We expanded the idea a bit by looking for clothing brands that made these types of designs. They are adapted swimsuits in which a prosthesis can be inserted and, in addition, we also exhibited the sleeves and the prostheses. It helps a lot to actually see what there is on offer especially for women who do not dare to take the step", explained the president of the AECC of Alhaurín de la Torre, Virginia García Galindo.

"Councillor María del Carmen Molina, has turned her attention to us and to the patients; it is a joy because this is very important," Virginia García wanted to emphasise in her conversation with SUR.

"I have seen women on the beach 'topless' without a breast and with the scar. But you have to respect all options and that is a problem for many women who are in that situation, they do not carry a sign saying that they have a prosthesis or that they have no breast," adds the president of the AECC of Alhaurín de la Torre.

Six models, breast cancer patients with prostheses or other types of cancer, with the help of the Corredoras de Alhaurín, a group of women who train together and do sports activities, were the models at the event. The fashion show was presented by the vice president of the AECC of Alhaurín de la Torre, Carmen Caparrós.

"We wanted to give it a cheerful and playful character; this is the first time we have organised it but we have managed to make it a success because we spread information about it in health centres, private clinics, to patients, AECC members... We wanted many women to come so that they no longer feel limited when it comes to doing an activity as simple and necessary at this time of the year as going to the pool or the beach," emphasised Virginia García.

This event will be the first of many with swimwear for women with mastectomies. It will continue to grow as the AECC aims "to give visibility to breast cancer and make people aware of the importance of having check-ups. That they know that there are clothes adapted for their situation, so they can continue their lives with the maximum normality", explained the association, which says that estimates of the Cancer Observatory of the AECC for 2021 showed that there "were about 34,353 new breast cancers in Spain".

That is why prevention is so important. To look and worry about their wellbeing. To help them not to go into decline. To accompany them along the way, as the AECC does with activities like this one. For them.