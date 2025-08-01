Sunscreen products: why creams are better than sprays

Carmen Barreiro Madrid Friday, 1 August 2025, 09:57 Share

The product range of sun creams is so mind-boggling that we often end up choosing a certain brand, simply because there's a free beach bag giveaway or it's on special offer, instead of thinking about whether that particular sunscreen is the right one for our skin type.

Here's what you really need to look out for when buying sun protection:

Sun protection factor (SPF)

What is the difference between SPF 20 and SPF 50? The sun protection factor (SPF) is used to calculate how long our skin can be exposed to the sun's rays without burning. If a person takes between two and three minutes to get a sunburn, then an SPF10 sunscreen will protect them for 20 to 30 minutes. An SPF50 will protect for two hours.

How much to apply?

Some 30 grams of product to cover the body and two fingers' worth for the face. One of the reasons why it is advisable to use very high protection is because we apply too little of the product and we apply it badly. Dermatologists recommend applying two milligrams of product per square centimetre: about 30 grams for the body and two fingers full for the face.

When to apply it?

Between 15 and 20 minutes before sun exposure. This is the ideal time, especially if the sunscreen contains chemical filters (those that do not leave the skin white), because they take a few minutes to absorb and begin to work. It is also advisable to wait a few minutes after applying the sunscreen before heading into the water.

Photosensitivity

Be careful if you take ibuprofen or acne treatments on a regular basis. Some medicines, such as ibuprofen and tetracyclines (used to treat acne), increase the skin's photosensitivity. This means we burn more easily. In summer, the sunburn index occurs within half an hour of exposure to the sun and, if we take these medications, it occurs much sooner.

Texture

Better to use a cream than a spray and never use it on babies under six months. For infants, it is recommended to use mineral sunscreen and cream rather than spray, so you know exactly where to apply it. If you prefer a spray, it is best to apply the product first into the palm of your hand and then spread it over the skin you wish to protect. Sunscreen should not be applied to babies under six months of age.