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Some of the Stretch Squad figures that the manufacturer has withdrawn.
Health

Spanish shops remove several toys from the same brand due to health risks

The manufacturer has recalled the items after detecting the possible release of a harmful mineral

Isabel Méndez

Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 13:03

Shops in Spain such as Primark and Juguettos have removed several models of the Stretch Squad figures brand, as per manufacturer HTI's request.

The toys can increase in size and stretch, without breaking. HTI has discovered, however, that, if they do break, some of them could release asbestos - a mineral that can pose a health risk.

The models in question are no longer for sale. The manufacturer asks buyers who may already have them at home to not use them until they complete all the necessary technical checks.

Consumers can also return the item to their nearest Juguettos or Primark shop where they can receive a full refund.

Item details

Product: Stretch Squad elastic figures (individual unit and pack of four units).

Codes:

A0456659 - DINOS STRETCH (eight models).

A0420415-STRETCH MONSTERS (16 models).

A0420417- STRECH MONSTER (pack of two).

A0456660 - XXL STRETCH TEAM (four models).

A0420416 - STRECH MONSTER (pack of four)

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surinenglish Spanish shops remove several toys from the same brand due to health risks

Spanish shops remove several toys from the same brand due to health risks