Health
Spanish authorities warn of aluminium in two cereal brands
The alert concerns products from two brands sold in different supermarkets
Isabel Méndez
The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has issued an alert concerning the possible presence of aluminimum in two types of cereals.
Portuguese health authorities first reported the incident to the European food safety alert network (RASFF).
The details of the products in question are:
Name: Pétalos de trigo y chocolate
Brand name: Gran DIA
Product appearance: cardboard box
Lot number: 31176
Expiration date: 04/2027
Unit weight: 500 grams
Temperature: ambient.
Name: Choco Cups
Brand name: Golden Bridge
Lot number: 32176
Expiration date: 04/2027
Unit weight: 500 grams
Temperature: ambient
Aesan has forwarded this information to the relevant authorities in all Spanish regions to ensure the withdrawal of the products from the market.
People who have these cereals at home are advised not to consume them.