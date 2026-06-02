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Spanish authorities warn of aluminium in two cereal brands

The alert concerns products from two brands sold in different supermarkets

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Spanish authorities warn of aluminium in two cereal brands

Isabel Méndez

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has issued an alert concerning the possible presence of aluminimum in two types of cereals.

Portuguese health authorities first reported the incident to the European food safety alert network (RASFF).

The details of the products in question are:

Name: Pétalos de trigo y chocolate

Brand name: Gran DIA

Product appearance: cardboard box

Lot number: 31176

Expiration date: 04/2027

Unit weight: 500 grams

Temperature: ambient.

Name: Choco Cups

Brand name: Golden Bridge

Lot number: 32176

Expiration date: 04/2027

Unit weight: 500 grams

Temperature: ambient

Aesan has forwarded this information to the relevant authorities in all Spanish regions to ensure the withdrawal of the products from the market.

People who have these cereals at home are advised not to consume them.

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Spanish authorities warn of aluminium in two cereal brands

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Spanish authorities warn of aluminium in two cereal brands