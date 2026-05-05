Spanish authorities recall famous baby cologne due to health risks

Isabel Méndez 05/05/2026 a las 11:30h.

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS) has announced the withdrawal from the market of a well-known baby cologne available in perfumeries, supermarkets and other shops nationwide. The alert concerns batch 24100513 of the Suavinex Baby Cologne Memories.

AEMPS made the decision to withdraw it from sale after detecting the presence of the allergens limonene, linalool and geraniol in a concentration greater than 0.001%, without these appearing on the label.

The regulations on cosmetic products stipulate that certain allergens, including limonene, linalool and geraniol, must form part of the list of ingredients whenever their concentration exceeds 0.001%. The absence of this information on the label could pose a serious health risk to individuals sensitive to them, especially since the product is intended for children.

The company responsible has already begun the process of removing the product from points of sale, as well as recovering the products purchased by users.

If you have this product at home, do not to use it and return it to the point of purchase or contact the responsible company (Suavinex Group SL, based in Alicante) for its return.