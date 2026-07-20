Spain's Health Ministry issues recommendations for those planning to travel to certain countries

Pilar Martínez 20/07/2026 a las 12:11h.

Prevention is better than cure, as the saying goes, and health experts agree. If you're planning a trip to a so-called 'exotic' country, a developing country or one with specific vaccination recommendations, it's essential to plan well in advance.

In addition to thinking about luggage and necessary documents, it's crucial to include a consultation with a travel clinic to understand the risks and how to avoid them.

Spain's Ministry of Health recommends making this appointment between four and eight weeks before the trip. "It would be preferable to schedule it sooner if you're planning a long trip or working abroad. However, last-minute passengers can also benefit from a medical consultation, even on the day of departure," health sources say.

The Ministry of Health warns that travel-related health risks are higher for certain groups of people, including infants and young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with disabilities, immunocompromised individuals and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

"Anybody with a chronic illness must carry enough medication for the entire duration of the trip," the ministry states. It also specifies that all medications, especially prescription drugs, must be carried in hand luggage in their original packaging with the labels clearly visible.

The ministry advises carrying duplicate doses of this medication in case of unforeseen circumstances. It urges tourists to carry their doctor's name and contact information with their other travel documents, as well as information about their medical condition and treatment. Having a travel insurance is also essential.

Thousands of people from Malaga province will take advantage of these summer months to travel outside of Spain to distant corners of the world where their health could be at risk, whether due to infectious diseases, differences in hygiene and sanitation conditions or exposure to disease-carrying insects.

"Health planning before a trip is essential, especially when visiting tropical countries or areas with specific epidemiological risks. In many cases, a prior medical consultation allows you to prevent health issues," primary care doctor Anna Bernad says.

She explains that among the most frequent problems associated with international travel is diarrhea: one of the leading causes of medical consultations during trips abroad. Specialists also say that some infectious diseases can manifest days or even weeks after returning.

"If you experience symptoms such as fever, persistent diarrhea, skin lesions or general malaise after an international trip, it is important to consult with healthcare professionals for a proper evaluation. Early diagnosis allows for the effective treatment of many of these illnesses and helps prevent complications," Dr Bernad says.

The Ministry of Health says that, to get vaccinated for travel abroad, one must go to an international vaccination centre (IVC). Malaga province residents can make an appointment after filling out their travel details and booking through the Ministry of Health's online portal. They also need to make an appointment to obtain the international certificate of vaccination.

Among the most recommended or required vaccines worldwide are the yellow fever vaccine, which is mandatory for travel to certain areas of Africa and South America; the hepatitis A and B vaccines, highly advisable for most international destinations with varying health conditions; the typhoid fever vaccine, for travel to countries in Asia, Africa or Latin America where food and water hygiene is poor; and the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, a routine vaccination. Depending on the destination, vaccination against cholera, rabies or Japanese encephalitis is also recommended.

The Ministry of Health explains that, in addition to vaccination, tourists must take precautions at their destination. The risk of contracting cholera (an acute bacterial intestinal disease transmitted through contaminated water and food), for example, is very low and the best way to prevent the disease is through hygienic practices with water and food during the trip.

Endemic areas are mainly located in Africa, Central and South America and Southeast Asia. The ministry specifies that currently "two vaccines are commercially available, both administered orally, which may be recommended when going to areas with high rates of cholera outbreaks, as well as for aid workers, NGO members, adventure travellers, refugee camp workers and anyone anticipating direct contact with the local population".

Regarding the risk of contracting typhoid fever (an infectious disease caused by a bacterium transmitted through contaminated water and food), the ministry explains that it is a common illness in developing countries, with the highest prevalence in Africa, Central and South America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

"There are two types of vaccine: oral and injectable. Vaccination is recommended for those going to endemic areas, especially those travelling off the beaten tourist track, in areas with underdeveloped sanitary conditions or for extended stays of more than a month," sources say.

"Since the vaccine's effectiveness is limited, the best prevention is to practice good hygiene with food and beverages," health authorities insist.

The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for non-immune individuals going to areas of intermediate or high endemicity and the hepatitis B vaccine for those planning to travel to areas of North America, northern and western Europe, the Southern Cone of South America, Australia and New Zealand.

If the destination is in the Sub-Saharan belt (an area that stretches across the continent from Senegal to Ethiopia), visitors must be vaccinated against meningococcal meningitis, which is mandatory for travel to Saudi Arabia during the Hajj pilgrimage period.

The list of recommendations also warns of rabies: a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is transmitted to people and animals through the saliva of an infected mammal. Most of the estimated 59,000 human deaths annually occur in Africa and Asia.

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