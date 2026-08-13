Snacking is bad for your teeth: the 'summer makeover' your mouth needs

Holidays are a time for smiles. Because when we’re away from our daily routine and obligations, that expression – which we don’t even recognise ... at first – unwittingly appears on our faces.

But, curiously enough, holidays are the time when we take the least care of our teeth. We relax, eat out more, and give in to those little treats like a soft drink mid-morning and crisps mid-afternoon... And all of this takes its toll on our teeth, “which don’t take a break”, notes Estefanía Moreno Sinovas, secretary of the Governing Board of the Official College of Dentists and Stomatologists of Madrid (COEM).

Snacking is the number one enemy of our oral health in summer. And unlike what it does to us, it ‘thins’ our teeth… Óscar Castro, president of the General Council of Dentists, explains this in more detail. When we eat something, ‘the bacteria in dental plaque produce acids’. Under normal circumstances, we would brush our teeth, which would help not only to remove food debris but also to stimulate saliva production – a sort of superhero that neutralises this acidity, which is what ‘demineralises the enamel’. When this doesn’t happen, the outermost layer of our teeth becomes more brittle, cracks appear, and tiny pores form… And that opens the door to many problems that then take their toll once we return from our holidays.

Brushing your teeth at night “is particularly important,” say dentists

We’ve talked about food but both experts warn that we should also be careful about what we drink. Soft drinks and light beers are also part of that ‘anti-smile’ snacking habit.

– Too much sugar?

– Moreno: We tend to think about this, but the acidity of these drinks is just as dangerous. Many of them, even the ‘light’ or ‘zero’ varieties, have a pH level capable of gradually eroding tooth enamel.

– Castro: If you do consume them, do so only occasionally, preferably as part of a meal rather than in small sips over several hours. Afterwards, we can rinse our mouths with water. It is not advisable to brush your teeth immediately after exposure to acid; it is best to let the saliva work for about half an hour.

Brushing your teeth properly is no easy feat. And doing too little is just as bad as doing too much. Castro gives us a gentle telling-off: "It’s understandable that holidays disrupt our routines, but in many cases we become far too lax about our oral hygiene." There are "two basic habits" that we must maintain "at all times": "Brushing our teeth at least twice a day for two minutes with fluoride toothpaste" and "cleaning between our teeth every day", that is, using dental floss or interdental brushes to remove everything that gets stuck between our teeth.

‘Brushing your teeth at night is particularly important,’ explains Castro. The reason? ‘During sleep, saliva production decreases and the mouth is left more vulnerable.’ The fact is, the advice to stay hydrated in summer isn’t just good for preventing heatstroke; it’s good for our teeth too, and dentists recommend it as well. Moreno explains: “The best drink for our teeth is water, followed by milk and unsweetened herbal teas.”

Do your teeth ‘grow in’?

Another summer habit we need to be aware of is bringing your hand to your mouth when eating an ice cream because of the cold. “We often hear people say ‘my teeth are ‘tingling’ with the cold, but even though it’s common, we shouldn’t consider it normal,” warns the COEM member. This tooth sensitivity “can be caused by enamel wear, receding gums, tooth decay and even small cracks in the teeth. In many cases, treatment is straightforward, but it’s important to see a dentist to determine the cause.” Ignoring it only serves to delay the problem and may even make it worse. What was a simple matter in August may become a bigger issue by September – and, yes, more expensive too.

– Should we have a check-up before the holidays?

– Moreno: A check-up before you travel is the best way to ensure you enjoy a holiday with peace of mind when it comes to your teeth.

– Castro: It is particularly recommended when you have an illness, are experiencing some discomfort or are undergoing treatment. Or when you are travelling to a place where access to healthcare is difficult. However, it must be arranged in advance, not just 24 hours before setting off.

– Even if I keep up with my regular check-ups?

– Castro: It’s not compulsory. The important thing is to stick to the schedule recommended by your dentist.