The Fundación Clínica Premium has announced its return to Sierra Leone, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to global health equity.

Following the ... success of previous initiatives, a dedicated team of medical volunteers from the Marbella-based clinic is heading back to West Africa to provide specialist care to one of the world's most underserved regions.

The mission, which focuses on the Kissi Town area, aims to address the chronic lack of surgical resources in the country. Sierra Leone faces a severe shortage of medical professionals, meaning treatable conditions often become life-altering or even fatal for the local population.

A team of surgeons, nurses, and medical students from Clínica Premium will spend the mission performing over 40 complex urological surgeries. These procedures are vital for patients who otherwise have no access to surgical intervention. In addition to surgery, the team expects to treat more than 300 patients in general medical consultations, providing diagnoses and treatments for a wide range of ailments.

Beyond immediate clinical care, a core pillar of the mission is sustainability. The Spanish team will work side-by-side with local healthcare staff at the Christ The King Children's Hospital. By providing hands-on training and sharing advanced surgical techniques, the foundation ensures that the impact of their visit lasts long after the volunteer team returns to Marbella.

This humanitarian mission is made possible through a partnership with Cáritas Freetown, a local organisation with deep roots and extensive experience in the region. To support the logistical costs of transporting medical equipment and surgical supplies, the foundation has launched a fundraising campaign, inviting the public to contribute to this life-changing cause.

"Health is a universal right, not a privilege," a spokesperson for the foundation stated. "This mission is about more than just medicine; it's about restoring dignity and hope to a community that has been forgotten for too long."

The Fundación Clínica Premium continues to solidify its reputation not just as a leading medical provider in Marbella, but as a beacon of international solidarity, proving that local expertise can have a profound global impact.

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