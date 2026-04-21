Dr Nebro Clinic: 28 years at the forefront of eye care in Fuengirola

SUR in English Fuengirola Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 09:04 Share

Since its founding in 1998, Dr Nebro Clinic in Fuengirola has established itself as a leading centre for diagnosing and treating all types of eye conditions. Under the direction of Dr Salvador Nebro Cobos, an ophthalmologist specialising in diagnosis, treatment and eye surgery, the medical team has developed a high level of expertise. They aim to provide excellent patient care at every stage, from the first phone call through to the final outcome of treatment.

The clinic is particularly well known for its cataract treatments, largely due to its investment in the most advanced ophthalmic technology. One of its most recent additions is a specular microscope. “It’s an instrument that allows us to closely examine the endothelium, the innermost layer of the cornea. This means we can count the cells and perform cataract surgery more efficiently,” explains Dr Salvador Nebro.

Another recent acquisition for cataract surgery is the Centurion phacoemulsification system. “We’re talking about state-of-the-art technology for cataract surgery,” the doctor says. It functions as a suction system to remove lens fragments and includes a vitrectomy probe. This advanced technology is designed to improve safety at every stage of the procedure, even in the most complex cases.

Dry eye unit

Dry eye disease (DED) is a multifactorial condition that affects around 11 per cent of the Spanish population. It is more common in women and strongly linked to age, and is one of the most frequent diagnoses seen at Dr Nebro’s clinic.

“Its symptoms can vary, from a foreign body sensation to blurred vision or pain. It can affect a patient’s quality of life and visual function, so it’s important to diagnose the type of DED and establish the most appropriate treatment in each case,” the doctor explains.

“We have advanced equipment for diagnosing dry eye, such as the Oculus Keratograph 5M corneal topographer, which we use both to diagnose and monitor the condition.”

Another cutting-edge treatment the clinic has introduced is intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, specifically designed to reduce tear evaporation and significantly relieve dry eye discomfort. “It’s an innovative treatment for DED. It uses a pulsed light device, widely used in dermatology, which delivers intense pulses of light at a specific wavelength,” the doctor explains. “IPL treatment is tailored to certain types of DED, based on the initial assessment we carry out in the clinic, starting with an OSDI test to measure the severity of the condition,” he adds.

A commitment to patients and to ophthalmology, a highly skilled team, a strong focus on research and the use of cutting-edge technology all make Dr Nebro Ophthalmology Centre a leading reference in the province.

More information:

Address: C/ Marbella, nº 6, 2º 4 y 2º 1 y local nº 4. 29640 Fuengirola (Málaga)

Phone: +34 952 478 342

Email: info@clinicaoftalmologicanebro.com

Website: clinicaoftalmologicanebro.com