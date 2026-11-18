More than 1,200 people requested euthanasia in Spain last year, 30% more than in 2024. According to a report by the Ministry of Health, ... 574 people were granted assisted dying in accordance with all legal safeguards.

In 2025, 1,219 requests were "finalised". Almost half resulted in euthanasia (574 people), while one in three patients died before the process was completed (382 people). On average, the process took around 72 days from the request being made to the drug being administered. A quarter of those who died had already had their application approved. However, one in five applicants (165) was refused the service.

Most of those who chose to die by euthanasia were over the age of 60 (80%), with the largest group being those over 80 years of age, who accounted for 30% of the total. With an average age of 70, they were either suffering from cancer or a neurological condition (75%) and had requested the procedure that same year.

Three regions accounted for almost 70% of completed cases: Catalonia, which accounted for 235 cases (41%), the Basque Country with 78 (13.6%) and Madrid with 76 (13%). However, euthanasia accounts for just 0.13% of deaths among residents over the age of 18. That is one in every 800 deaths.

The rates among men and women are the same. Twenty applicants who had initially been rejected by the primary assessment committee stood their ground, appealed to their respective committees and were successful. A further 52 were not approved at this second stage. Two patients even took their cases to the administrative courts, which ruled against them in both instances.

With intravenous administration used in 99% of cases (568) and oral administration in just 1% (six people), euthanasia was carried out on 292 patients in hospitals (only nine in private or state-subsidised centres), a further 200 in their own homes and 81 in care homes, with the drug being administered by healthcare workers, except in eleven cases, where the applicant administered it themselves.

"On average, 26.7 days elapsed between the favourable decision and the provision of the service, with a median of 15 days. This timeframe is not legally prescribed, as the date is agreed with the applicant taking into account their preferences and circumstances," the report states.

Of the total number of people wishing to die by euthanasia, 98 changed their minds once the process had begun, which includes either an explicit withdrawal or a case being closed after six months of inactivity. A further 76 decided to postpone their death, having already received a favourable decision. Finally, 45 ultimately underwent euthanasia, 25 died and six withdrew their application.

"Postponements of the service do not mean the end of the process, but rather a delay in its completion. Therefore, cases in which a postponement occurs are recorded as completed in the year in which the service is provided or one of the other outcomes occurs," the report says.

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