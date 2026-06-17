Malaga geriatrician praises benefits of drinking coffee

Raquel Merino 17/06/2026 a las 13:50h.

Coffee has always had a bad reputation for exacerbating cardiovascular problems. However, medical science has been collecting evidence that proves otherwise.

Malaga geriatrician José Antonio López Trigo is one of the doctors that "debunk the myth about coffee and what it does to our health".

According to Dr López Trigo, current research supports moderate coffee consumption. "Extensive studies have shown that coffee, when consumed regularly, up to three or four cups a day, primarily in the morning, is beneficial for our heart," he says.

López Trigo adds that drinking coffee can also help regulate blood pressure, despite the assumption that it increases it. He says that any spikes in blood pressure or palpitations would be temporary and only affect a very specific group of people.

"I drink coffee and my blood pressure rises a lot. This only happens for a minute or two after drinking coffee in people who don't consume it regularly," Dr López Trigo says.

For regular consumers, things are radically different. López Trigo says that the body adapts positively. "Those of us who regularly consume coffee don't experience a rise in blood pressure. It doesn't cause tachycardia and it protects our hearts."

The data from the most recent studies is particularly optimistic. López Trigo says that regular consumption "reduces the likelihood of developing heart failure by up to 15 per cent and reduces the likelihood of having a heart attack by 30 per cent".

López Trigo adds that coffee decreases the probability of arrhythmias, reducing the most common of all, "atrial fibrillation, by 40 per cent".

Not all coffees are the same and the brewing method plays a crucial role in maximising the health benefits. López Trigo advises opting for "specialty coffee", which he considers a much purer product, and, above all, paying attention to how it is prepared.

"When drinking coffee, if possible, filter it with paper," he recommends to get a wonderful infusion that has all the benefits.

Review public health, medical care and clinical news