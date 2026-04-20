Malaga fair raises funds to help children with cancer walk Camino de Santiago

Cristina Pinto Monday, 20 April 2026, 13:21 Share

For children with cancer and their families, there's a very important event each year: the pilgrimage of the Camino de Santiago. "For them, the moment they finish and arrive at the Plaza del Obradoiro is like having conquered cancer," head of the Avoi association of volunteers Juan Carmona says.

To make this emotional journey possible, the association needs funds to support the more than 200 people it mobilises each year. That is why it's appealing the local Malaga population to help raise funds at the Feria de la primavera (Spring fair), which the association is hosting at La Malagueta bullring on 1 May.

The event features live music, activities for children and food and drink stands. All proceeds will go towards next year's Camino de Santiago trip.

Starting at 1pm, the fair features live performances by Sombra Doble, Free Soul Band, Efecto Doppler, La Despensa, Súper 8, Antonino and DJ Toulalan. "It's all worthwhile because we enjoy the day and also make the third trip to Santiago possible," Juan Carmona said at the presentation of the fair. Artistas Culinarios de Fuengirola-Mijas will prepare paella and stews for the attendees.

Various provincial and local institutions support the initiative. "This experience of walking the Camino leaves participants feeling empowered and motivated. That's why we invite the people of Malaga to enjoy a day out and contribute to a charitable cause that helps improve the health of many children," councillor for social rights Paco Cantos said.

Head of the ICU at Hospital Materno Infantil José Camacho has been involved in this initiative since it began in 2019. "It's a trip filled with emotions. It's also essential for the siblings of children undergoing cancer treatment, because sometimes they feel forgotten and neglected. This trip helps them reconnect with their families and they spend some very memorable days together," he said.

Tickets for Avoi's Spring fair are now on sale: 20 euros for adults and ten for children, including a drink. They can be purchased from Málaga Entradas. Those who cannot attend but would like to contribute can do so by purchasing an 'Entrada Fila Cero' ticket.