Malaga doctors warn of rise in fatty liver disease among children

José Antonio Sau 17/06/2026 a las 11:18h.

Spanish endocrinoligsts have issued a warning concerning the increase in fatty liver disease among children. The alert also involves Malaga, where one in four children is overweight or obese, which makes them more susceptible to the disease, as well as to conditions such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

"It's a public health problem that requires preventive measures at both the individual and population levels," Dr Ana Sánchez from the Spanish society of endocrinology and nutrition (SEEN) said.

"We have detected an increase in fatty liver disease in children and young people due to the rise in childhood and adolescent obesity, as well as changes in lifestyle habits," she explained.

This silent disease can progress without symptoms for years, so "identifying it in its early stages allows intervention" and "preventing progression to advanced fibrosis, cirrhosis or liver cancer".

Most people link fatty liver disease to age: to obese people over 40-50 years of age. The reduction of physical activity, the increase in sedentary lifestyle, the frequent consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods and the alteration of sleep patterns, however, contribute to the development of metabolic alterations from early ages.

Risks

Furthermore, these children have a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol abnormalities and cardiovascular disease at an early age. Specialists warn that childhood obesity often persists into adulthood, meaning that many of these complications can appear several decades earlier than what is traditionally observed in the general population.

Head of endocrinology and nutrition at Malaga's El Clínico hospital Dr Francisco J. Tinahones agrees with his colleagues. "Yes, yes, we are starting to see adolescents with metabolic problems that we used to see in adults: fatty liver, diabetes and hypertension," he told SUR.

Grade III childhood obesity is the most severe form of this chronic disease. It is characterised by an extreme excess of body fat and is associated with complications that were previously rarely present outside of adulthood.

"Now a certain percentage of children can reach grade III obesity and accumulate fat in the liver," Dr Tinahones said.

He criticised the belief that obese children, once they've passed the pubertal growth spurt, "lose weight, but 80 per cent will go on to become obese adults". "There's excess fat throughout the body and that also goes to the liver. In some cases, in the long term, the liver becomes inflamed and can lead to liver failure many years later," he stated.

The data

Obesity is more widespread in Spain than it might initially seem. According to the 2023 Andalusian health survey, 24.3% of children in Malaga between the ages of two and 15 suffer from obesity and 15.8% are overweight. The former figure is the highest in the entire region. In short, four out of every ten children and adolescents born in Malaga (40.1%) are overweight or obese.

In Spain, according to the Aladino-2023 study, the prevalence of excess weight is 36.1% among boys and girls between six and nine years of age: 20.2% are overweight and 15.9% are obese.

The Spanish society of family and community medicine (semFYC) estimates that one in three children in Spain is overweight, especially "in families with lower income". "Families with incomes below 18,000 euros per year have the worst figures, while those earning more than 30,000 euros consume more fruit and vegetables, reduce their intake of sugary drinks, eat better breakfasts and have more access to extracurricular physical activity, instead of sedentary screen time," general practitioner DR Montserrat Romaguera said.

Mara Cerqueiro Bybrant is a paediatrician specialising in nutrition and digestive health. She works at the UNIDEO Clinic, Hospital Vithas Málaga and the Andalusian health service (Sas).

"I see many children referred to me, mainly by their primary care paediatrician, or children who, after blood tests or an abdominal ultrasound for some other reason, arrive with a diagnosis of fatty liver," she said.

In children and adolescents, this is related to a metabolic dysfunction. "It's a frequent complication of childhood obesity."

"Obesity is a chronic disease caused by an increase in fat mass. These adipocytes contain a great deal of information and send a lot of signals throughout the body. This fat accumulates in different organs and one of them is the liver. This creates a metabolic imbalance that can lead to, for example, an increase in liver enzymes, such as transaminases," she explained.

Complete body measurements

"When we measure children, we want to take complete measurements. We don't just measure weight and height (...) We measure waist circumference and, if we have more tools, we can do bioimpedance analysis, measure strength with a dynamometer and measure skin folds that have more fat in the arms, waist or lower back," Dr Cerqueiro Bybrant said.

In her opinion, "it is important to also look at the metabolic profile regarding sugars and fats, glucose and cholesterol, triglycerides", when faced with a fatty liver diagnosis.

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