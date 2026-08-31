Healthy skin starts here: expert dermatology with rapid diagnosis and treatment

SUR in English Marbella 31/08/2026 a las 17:15h.

The Costa del Sol is renowned for its sunshine, but with more than 300 days of sunshine a year comes a responsibility to look after your skin. Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation significantly increases the risk of skin damage, premature ageing and skin cancer, making regular dermatological check-ups an essential part of maintaining long-term health.

At Helicópteros Sanitarios Hospital in Marbella, patients have access to a comprehensive Medical and Surgical Dermatology Service that provides rapid diagnosis, personalised treatment and the latest technology, all within a modern private hospital setting.

Early detection saves lives

Southern Spain records some of the highest levels of ultraviolet radiation in Europe, making skin cancer prevention especially important for both residents and visitors.

Over recent years, cases of melanoma and other forms of skin cancer have continued to increase, highlighting the importance of routine mole checks and professional skin examinations. People with fair skin, particularly those of British, Irish and Scandinavian heritage, are especially vulnerable to sun damage here and are encouraged to undergo regular dermatological assessments.

To support early diagnosis, Helicópteros Sanitarios uses advanced digital dermoscopy, which allows specialists to build a detailed, long-term photographic map of a patient’s moles and pigmented lesions. Rather than relying on a single annual check, the technology lets clinicians compare images over several years, spotting subtle changes invisible to the naked eye before they develop into something more serious.

“When melanoma is diagnosed early, treatment can be highly successful,“ says Dr Anabel Bernal, head of the dermatology department. “Our goal is not simply to examine the skin but to monitor it carefully over the years, allowing us to detect even the smallest changes before they become a serious problem.”

Integrated service

Dr Bernal is specialist in dermatology since 2001 with more than two decades of experience in both the public and private healthcare sectors. She has authored and co-authored numerous scientific publications, participated in national and international dermatology congresses, and served as both principal investigator and collaborator in clinical research trials.

She graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Cordoba before completing her doctorate at the University of Santiago de Compostela, and provides consultations in both Spanish and English.

“The advantage of working within a private hospital is that we can provide an integrated service from diagnosis through to treatment,” she explains.

The department offers diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of skin conditions affecting patients of all ages. Its Clinical Dermatology service manages common and complex conditions including severe acne, rosacea, eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis and autoimmune skin diseases, providing personalised treatment plans designed to improve both health and quality of life.

The Medical and Surgical Dermatology unit performs the removal of moles, cysts, skin cancers and other lesions using minimally invasive techniques wherever possible, carried out in a sterile hospital environment under local anaesthetic to ensure high standards of safety and comfort.

“If we identify a suspicious skin lesion during a consultation, patients can often undergo a minor surgical procedure immediately or be scheduled promptly for treatment in theatre if required. They also have immediate access to laboratory testing, diagnostic imaging and other medical specialists, all within the same hospital.”

This coordinated approach eliminates unnecessary delays and gives patients greater peace of mind, particularly when a rapid diagnosis is essential.

The hospital also has a dedicated Trichology Unit specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of hair loss and scalp disorders, offering expert assessments for both men and women experiencing thinning hair or other scalp conditions.

Alongside its medical services, the department also provides selected aesthetic dermatology treatments aimed at improving skin quality and appearance while maintaining the same high medical standards.

Fast appointments and efficient treatment

One of the features that distinguishes Helicópteros Sanitarios is the speed with which patients can access specialist care. New dermatology appointments are typically available in less than seven days, helping reduce the anxiety that often accompanies concerns about suspicious skin changes.

“We know that waiting can be stressful,“ says Dr Bernal. “Whenever clinically appropriate, we’re prepared to perform minor surgical procedures immediately following the consultation. Many of our international patients particularly value this approach because it allows them to resolve their condition during a single visit, whether they’re permanent residents or simply spending time on the Costa del Sol.”

This streamlined process enables patients to receive diagnosis, treatment and follow-up quickly, without the need for multiple appointments across different healthcare facilities.

Putting your skin first

Living in one of Europe’s sunniest regions makes protecting your skin more important than ever. Regular dermatological reviews, prompt investigation of suspicious lesions and expert treatment when required all play an essential role in maintaining healthy skin throughout life. By combining experienced specialists, advanced diagnostic technology and the convenience of an integrated private hospital, Helicópteros Sanitarios offers patients comprehensive dermatological care designed to deliver reassurance as well as clinical excellence.

Whether you are concerned about a changing mole, require treatment for a chronic skin condition or simply wish to take a proactive approach to your skin health, the hospital’s dermatology team provides expert care to help you enjoy life on the Costa del Sol with confidence.