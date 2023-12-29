From cinnamon to going for a walk - top tips to avoid sweet cravings

Marta Fernández Vallejo Friday, 29 December 2023, 12:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Do you usually get cravings for something sweet, especially after lunch or dinner? The temptation makes you give in. Do you know that feeling? It's very common and challenging to overcome. However, it's not about being weak in the face of temptations. It's not just a whim; the craving for sweets arises from the brain's need for a "reward."

Unfortunately, sweet foods contain a high level of 'dopamine,' which healthy spinach or broccoli definitely do not have. They release endorphins, the 'happiness hormone', creating a sense of well-being, even though it's only temporary. There are tricks to combat these cravings, although the main one is to train your willpower.

Avoid temptations. "Don't have chocolates, pastries, or cakes at home, as it is the best way not to succumb to the temptation of eating them," advises Marta García, a psychologist and psychotherapist.

Use fruit as a natural source of sugar. Having a piece of fruit on your work desk or in plain sight in the kitchen—grapes, bananas, or a ripe pear, which are very sweet—will prevent you from reaching for that forbidden indulgence in the fridge or pantry or approaching the vending machine in your office. Additionally, fruit contains water and fibre, slowing down digestion and preventing the ups and downs caused by refined sugars.

"We can chop up the fruit and sweeten yoghourts and other homemade desserts with it," says dietitian and psychonutrition expert Pablo Ojeda, author of the book 'Comida, vamos a llevarnos bien' (Let's Get Along Well with Food).

Spices

Some varieties mimic a sweet taste. Adding cinnamon or vanilla to yoghourt or coffee can help overcome cravings.

Eat enough protein

One of the best tricks against sweet cravings is to have a healthy, protein-rich meal when you feel the urge. Protein provides energy and, at the same time, stabilises blood sugar levels. Research supports this strategy: a study published in the Nutrition Journal revealed that people who consumed a high-protein breakfast (40%) had fewer food cravings than those who skipped breakfast or consumed foods with only 15% protein.

Healthy fats

Fats have many calories, but they provide necessary nutrients and also slow down digestion—similar to proteins—so you feel satisfied and avoid any food cravings. However, be careful; you should consume healthy fats, not replace sweets with processed meats—equally harmful to the body. Avocado toast with olive oil or a handful of nuts can help you overcome a sugar 'crisis.'

Exercise

Go for a walk, bike ride, climb stairs. "Exercising motivates you to lead a healthy lifestyle, and it's also an excellent way to relax the mind and not obsess over sweet nibbling," emphasises the psychologist.

Delay the craving

As a rule, wait five minutes. Engage in another activity. After those five minutes, you will likely have forgotten the sugar craving. Look for activities: "Read, write, watch a movie, listen to music, or even take a hot shower," suggests the dietitian. You distance yourself from the craving and release endorphins, the chemicals in your brain that make you feel good without the need for a sweet treat.

"You can engage in activities that help you relax, such as meditation, breathing exercises, yoga..." adds Marta García.

Get plenty of sleep

Getting less than the recommended minimum of eight hours of sleep can lead to hormonal imbalance: it affects ghrelin and leptin, hormones involved in the feeling of hunger and satiety. It increases cortisol levels and decreases the amount of leptin (the hormone that signals to stop eating because we are satisfied). Therefore, the feeling of hunger increases, leading to the need to consume sugar. Numerous scientific studies support this process: a group of researchers from Columbia University analysed the sleep and eating habits of more than 500 women and found that those who slept poorly consumed much more added sugar than those who slept well.

Drink water

The feeling of thirst can be confused with hunger, so it's essential to stay well-hydrated. It also has a second effect: "When we feel the craving, drinking a glass of water can help curb that need. We will feel fuller," adds the psychonutrition expert. Chamomile, mint, turmeric, or ginger infusions also work.