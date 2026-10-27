Antequera doctors join DRC mission to combat Ebola and cholera epidemics

Healthcare professionals from the Malaga province northern health area have joined the Doctors of the World organisation on a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic ... of Congo to strengthen local responses to Ebola and cholera in regions severely affected by water scarcity.

Operating in the Miti-Muherca and Katana health districts within South Kivu province, the Malaga team is working alongside local staff who face acute shortages of protective equipment and medical personnel, according to information from the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

One example illustrating the extreme operational challenges occurred at the Lugendo health centre, where staff lacked sufficient clean water to prepare oral rehydration salts for patients admitted with cholera. The mission team arranged an immediate emergency delivery of water in jerrycans to treat those affected.

Triage protocols and disease screening

A primary objective of the mission is establishing effective patient triage across 14 health facilities. Strengthening this initial contact point is vital for identifying, isolating and treating suspected Ebola cases before potential outbreaks spread.

The team has trained local healthcare staff responsible for initial assessments, implementing screening protocols for patients presenting with sudden or high fevers. The triage framework also accounts for malaria, which remains a leading cause of fever-related deaths across the region.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the Malaga team drafted a ten-point practical guide detailing infection prevention, personal protective equipment usage and patient management procedures for daily clinical use.

Clean water supply and concurrent epidemics

The threat of Ebola coincides with an ongoing cholera epidemic in Katana, where Doctors of the World supports local clinics and maintains 20 water chlorination points for the public.

To resolve recurring shortages at rural facilities like Lugendo, the team is working to install additional storage tanks and rainwater harvesting systems to maintain reliable water reserves between scheduled deliveries.

South Kivu is simultaneously managing a measles epidemic. Following a childhood vaccination campaign, field reports indicate weekly case numbers have begun to decline, offering relief to healthcare services operating under severe resource constraints.

Review public health, medical care and clinical news