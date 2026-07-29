Four ways to reduce the risk of stroke, dementia and depression at the same time

Dementia and stroke have a significant impact on individuals, families and the social and healthcare system, both because of their prevalence and because they are ... among the most common causes of dependency and disability in adults. Furthermore, according to a study published in *Neuropsychology Review* (2024), between 30% and 50% of people suffering from these conditions go on to develop depression. Although the three are distinct conditions and are studied separately, they sometimes occur concurrently, particularly in older people. Furthermore, the risk factors for all three are interlinked, and preventing one of them can also help reduce the risk of developing the others. In other words, lifestyle changes can act as a common defence against these three threats to brain health.

There are routines that each person can follow individually to tackle these issues and significantly reduce their risk. In 2024, research carried out at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts identified as many as 17 modifiable risk factors common to stroke, dementia and depression in old age. “Healthy lifestyle habits drastically reduce the risk of stroke and dementia, which can lead to depression. A person with dementia may realise they are experiencing lapses and forgetfulness, and that frustration can cause depression,” says neurologist Alfredo Rodríguez Antigüedad.

The study highlighted that improving any of these factors could significantly reduce the risk of developing any of these three neurological conditions. However, we are going to focus on analysing four of the main ones. According to doctors, if these are also combined with daily physical exercise and a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruit and fish, trying to address these factors is an excellent starting point. They are as follows:

Preventing high blood pressure

In patients with high blood pressure, the arteries that carry blood to the brain are constantly constricted, reducing blood flow. According to this study, high blood pressure is the single greatest risk factor for developing a stroke. In fact, it triples the likelihood of a stroke. The specialist advocates controlling it from childhood onwards. “It’s not just a cliché: the way you live during childhood has consequences for the rest of your life.” When high blood pressure develops, cutting out salt straight away is not a magic cure. “Apart from medication, avoiding being overweight, taking exercise and eating a low-salt diet are the three key pillars,” says the head of the Neurology Department at Cruces University Hospital and a neurologist at IMQ.

Sleep for 8 hours

Little attention is paid to it, and yet it is key to maintaining good cognitive function. Sleeping less than the recommended amount – between 7 and 8 hours a day – increases the risk of having a stroke and also affects learning and memory. ‘If your car is never left to rest, it’s bound to break down. Every now and then, you have to switch it off so that it can recover and reorganise all the information. Learning takes place much less effectively when you’re sleep-deprived than after a good night’s sleep. Sleep also consolidates memory,’ explains the specialist.

However, for those who suffer from sleep apnoea, getting that essential night’s rest is no easy feat. They do not get enough sleep and wake up feeling tired, without that sense of restorative sleep that is essential for facing the day with energy and keeping the brain active. “Mentally, they’re like zombies, with a fog in their heads. They can’t clear their minds because they haven’t had a proper rest. Sleep deprivation severely impairs cognitive performance and is a major risk factor for cardiovascular health because it raises blood pressure,” adds Dr Rodríguez Antigüedad.

Daily physical activity

No preventive measures are sufficient unless they are accompanied by ‘daily’ physical activity. Older people need to go for a walk ‘in the morning and in the afternoon’, the expert points out. ‘In old age, a walk is the best thing a person can do, as on the one hand they’re out in the fresh air, socialising, chatting to one person, then another… And, what’s more, it’s not a very strenuous activity.’ The specialist also suggests going to the gym or taking up dancing…

Don’t isolate yourself socially

Another aspect that is seemingly simple, yet stimulating for the brain, is socialising. In later life, it’s important not to isolate yourself. Having conversations with other people, taking part in activities… ‘It’s important to lead an active life with projects to keep your brain active. If you just sit watching television…’ It has been shown that cognitive activity has a protective effect in preventing these neurological conditions. Some studies suggest that the risk of dementia is reduced by around 40 per cent. Reading, doing a simple crossword puzzle or learning new things – such as playing a musical instrument – can prevent or delay the onset of these conditions.