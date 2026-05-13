Dietary supplement sold in Andalusia recalled due to serious risks for those allergic to fish

The Spanish food safety and nutrition agency (AESAN) has announced the recall of a food supplement following an alert issued by the health authorities of ... the Community of Madrid. The product in question is NDL Pro-Health Articulations, which contains fish among its ingredients although this is not stated on the label, posing a risk to those with a fish allergy.

The details of the product in question are:

Product name: NDL Pro-Health Articulations.

Brand: NDL Pro-Health.

Product appearance: pack containing 30 capsules.

Batch number: all those which do not include fish in their labelling.

Storage temperature: room temperature.

According to the information available, the initial distribution has been to Andalusia, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castile-La Mancha, Castile and León, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Murcia, although it cannot be ruled out that the product may also have been sold in other regional communities.

This information has been communicated via the coordinated rapid information exchange system (SCIRI), with the aim of ensuring that the affected products are withdrawn from the market.

As a precautionary measure, people with a fish allergy who may have this joint supplement in their homes are advised to refrain from consuming it. Consumption of this product poses no risk to the rest of the population.