Spanish health authority issues safety alert over glass fragments in own brand sauce

Spanish authorities have withdrawn a sauce sold in a popular hypermarket after Aesan (food safety and nutrition agency) issued an alert over glass fragments in ... the product.

The product in question is a Ricota sauce sold by the Eroski chain. The regional government of Navarre first detected the issue.

The details of the product in question are:

- Name: Ricotta sauce.

- Brand: Eroski.

- Product packaging: Glass jar.

- Batch number: LA310CRI01.

- Expiry date: 06/11/2028.

- Unit weight: 350 grams.

- Temperature: Room temperature.

Aesan has forwarded this information to the relevant authorities in the Spanish regions via the coordinated rapid information exchange system.

Anyone who has the concerned product at home is advised to refrain from consuming it.

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