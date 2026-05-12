Medical milestone: Spain’s first robot-assisted paediatric kidney surgery

A pioneering operation has just been carried out at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre, as robot-assisted surgery was used to operate on a ... three-month-old baby with a kidney obstruction.

The patient’s recovery has been positive from the first hours following the operation. The baby experienced no complications either during the procedure or in the immediate post-operative period and was able to leave hospital just 48 hours later.

Specialists highlight that robot-assisted surgery can offer advantages in such delicate procedures, such as an enlarged three-dimensional view and greater precision of movement, which improves the chances of success in complex reconstructive operations.

The child had suffered from a stricture between the kidney and the ureter, which prevented urine from flowing normally to the bladder, progressively affecting kidney function.

During the operation, the surgeons removed the narrowed section and reconstructed the urinary tract to correctly restore normal urine flow.

The child is currently undergoing regular check-ups to monitor recovery. Initial check-ups suggest that the obstruction has been corrected and that the kidney is functioning properly.

The complex nature of the operation

This type of surgery presents a significant technical challenge, particularly in such small patients. As paediatric surgeon Daniel Cabezalí explained, operating on a three-month-old baby involves working in an extremely confined anatomical space, with organs measuring just a few centimetres.

In addition to surgical precision, these procedures require absolute coordination between all the professionals involved, from surgeons to anaesthetists and nursing staff, to ensure the patient’s maximum safety.

With this advancement, the 12 de Octubre Hospital consolidates its role as a national leader in complex paediatric surgery, as well as in the development of robotic techniques applied to patients. The centre has now performed over 50 paediatric procedures using the Da Vinci system and continues to expand the use of this technology in younger and smaller children.