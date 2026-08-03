Eating, speaking and smiling with confidence again

SUR in English Estepona 03/08/2026 a las 13:06h.

Eating without discomfort, speaking confidently or smiling without trying to hide your teeth are everyday actions whose importance is often overlooked until they become difficult. Losing one or more teeth does not only affect the appearance of a smile. It can also change the way a person chews, restrict their diet and create insecurity in social situations.

These limitations may become even more noticeable during the summer, a season closely associated with travelling, meeting friends and enjoying meals outside the home. However, many people gradually become accustomed to them. They may chew exclusively on one side, avoid certain foods or learn to smile in a particular way. Others postpone visiting a dentist for years because of anxiety, a lack of time or the belief that any possible solution will inevitably be lengthy and complex.

Clínica Dental Estepona, Clínica Dental La Campana in Nueva Andalucía and Marbella Dental Arts in Puerto Banús share a model of care based on individual diagnosis, careful planning and ongoing support throughout each treatment. With more than 25 years of experience and four centres on the western Costa del Sol — including two in Estepona — the group treats cases ranging from the replacement of a single missing tooth to more complex full-mouth rehabilitations.

The introduction of 3D diagnostic systems, intraoral scanners and digital planning tools has made it possible to assess each case in greater detail and design treatments around the clinical and personal circumstances of every patient.

“The aim of oral rehabilitation should not simply be to replace a missing tooth. We need to restore function, enable the patient to eat comfortably again and achieve a natural result that helps them feel confident. A thorough diagnosis and careful planning are essential to achieving this,” says Dr José Luis Moreno Miranda, director of Clínica Dental Estepona.

Dental implant treatment begins long before the implant itself is placed. The first step is a comprehensive assessment of the mouth, including the condition of the gums, the available bone, the patient’s bite and the health of any teeth that may still be preserved.

This evaluation helps the clinical team determine the most appropriate course of treatment. Some patients may need to replace only one tooth, while others have several missing teeth or require a more extensive rehabilitation. Age, general health, personal habits, expectations and the time available for treatment must also be considered before a plan is established.

For this reason, the professionals at the three clinics emphasise the importance of avoiding standardised solutions and identical promises for every patient. Dental implants can provide considerable functional and aesthetic benefits, but treatment must always begin with an individual assessment and a clear explanation of its different stages, expected timescales and aftercare requirements.

The decision cannot be based solely on the visible appearance of the smile. Oral rehabilitation also involves functional considerations, including the bite, the distribution of pressure during chewing and the health of the gums. The final result should look natural, but it must also be stable, comfortable and compatible with effective daily oral hygiene.

Digital technology has significantly changed the way these treatments are approached. Three-dimensional imaging provides clinicians with a more detailed understanding of the patient’s anatomy, while intraoral scanners can create an accurate digital model of the mouth without the need for traditional impressions in many cases.

This information allows the implant, the future restoration and its relationship with the surrounding teeth to be studied together. It also helps clinicians anticipate the different stages of treatment and explain the process to the patient in a clearer and more accessible way.

The group works with Straumann dental implants and uses CEREC technology to design and manufacture certain ceramic restorations, including crowns and veneers. In suitable cases, this system enables the restoration to be completed during a single appointment, reducing the number of visits required and avoiding the prolonged use of temporary solutions.

However, the clinical team stresses that a more efficient treatment should not mean rushing the biological process. The placement of an implant, its integration into the bone and the subsequent fitting of the restoration require timescales that vary from one patient to another. Technology can improve precision and organisation, but it must always be used in accordance with each patient’s individual needs.

Careful scheduling is particularly important on the Costa del Sol, where many international patients divide their time between Spain and their own country. In these cases, advance planning makes it possible to organise diagnostic tests, procedures and follow-up appointments realistically.

From the outset, patients can understand the different stages involved, the amount of time required between appointments and the follow-up care that will be necessary. This clarity is especially valuable in treatments that may continue over several months.

Multilingual care also plays an essential role, allowing patients to understand their diagnosis, consider the available alternatives and make properly informed decisions. When treatment takes place over an extended period, trust and continuity of communication are just as important as the clinical procedure itself.

The locations of Clínica Dental Estepona, Clínica Dental La Campana and Marbella Dental Arts allow the group to care for patients in Estepona, Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús and other areas of the western Costa del Sol. This network facilitates follow-up care and helps the team adapt treatment plans both for permanent residents and for those who spend only part of the year in Málaga province.

A dentist at the Estepona Dental Clinic during a treatment.

Oral rehabilitation does not end when the final crown or prosthesis is fitted. Regular check-ups, daily hygiene and careful gum maintenance are essential to protect the results and identify any potential problems at an early stage.

For the three clinics, the success of treatment should not be measured solely by the difference visible in a photograph. It can also be found in the small changes patients experience in their everyday lives: being able to choose what to eat, speaking without self-consciousness or no longer having to think about how they smile.

With more than 25 years of experience, Clínica Dental Estepona, Clínica Dental La Campana and Marbella Dental Arts share an approach to implant dentistry based on planning, technology and personalised support. Because, in many cases, rehabilitating a smile means giving a patient back something far more important than a missing tooth: the confidence to enjoy everyday life naturally once again.