Dental Glow Marbella opens its doors in the city centre, headed by Dr. Marta Corrales

SUR in English Marbella 09/10/2026 Actualizado a las 13:19h.

The Dental Glow clinic has opened its doors at No. 60 Avenida Ricardo Soriano in the city centre. Under the direction of Dr Marta Corrales (Registration No. 29003071), who has over 20 years’ experience, the clinic is redefining oral care through rigorous, personalised and anxiety-free dentistry.

The new centre stands out for its state-of-the-art technological equipment, which includes a digital 3D CT scan, a 3D intraoral scanner and digital smile planning, ensuring accurate diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures.

Designed for the whole family, the clinic offers implantology, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry and paediatric dentistry. With the little ones in mind, it features a cosy Kids’ Area to ensure relaxed visits. The synergy between its specialists guarantees comprehensive treatments in a warm and comfortable environment.

Contact:

Address: Avda. Ricardo Soriano, 60. Marbella.

Phone: 952 34 37 45.

Web: www.dentalglow.es