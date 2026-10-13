Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations for over-70s and over-60s set to begin in Andalucia: key dates confirmed

13/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:45h.

Flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are now under way in Andalucía for those aged 60 and over, according to the Andalusian regional government. The first ... people to be eligible for vaccination will be those aged 70 and over and adults with chronic conditions and underlying health conditions, starting on Wednesday, 14 October.

Subsequently, from 21 October, those aged 60 and over, key workers including police, firefighters and civil protection staff, professionals with direct contact with animals and prison staff will be eligible.

People due to be vaccinated and those living with them should book an appointment at their local health centre via the usual channels: through the ‘ClicSalud+’ platform, the ‘Salud Responde’ mobile app or by calling ‘Salud Responde’ (955 54 50 60), or in person at their local health centre.

Since the start of the flu vaccination campaign on 1 October, 95,850 people from the target groups have been vaccinated. Meanwhile, 35,065 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the start of the campaign.

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As part of the flu vaccination programme, children aged between 6 and 59 months are one of the groups already invited to be vaccinated, with 39,358 children having received the vaccine. Vaccination of this group began on 1 October, the same date on which the school-based vaccination programme for 3- and 4-year-olds was launched. In this latter group, 29,041 schoolchildren have already received the flu vaccine.

Among the other groups recommended to receive the flu vaccine, 3,387 pregnant and postnatal women have been vaccinated; 17,763 residents of care homes; and 8,456 staff members of the Andalusian public health service.

Since the flu vaccination programme was opened up to people aged 80 and over on 7 October, 26,877 people in this group have been vaccinated, just two days after the campaign for this age group began.

As regards the Covid-19 vaccination programme, 35,065 doses have been administered since 1 October to the groups already invited, according to figures provided by the Junta de Andalucía, which has specified that, by group, 15,728 people living in care homes have been vaccinated, along with 18,596 people aged 80 or over during the first two days of the vaccination programme for this age group.

Vaccination against respiratory syncytial virus

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which began on 21 September and is aimed at infants, has now reached a coverage rate of 76 per cent in Andalucía, 2.6 percentage points higher than the figure for the same date last year.

According to figures updated as of Friday, 9 October, 'nirsevimab' had been administered to 24,346 children out of a target population of 32,018, with 5,737 new immunisations over the past week and a 15.4 percentage point increase in coverage.

In the main group, comprising children under six months of age born between 1 April and 30 September, 22,280 babies have been vaccinated, representing a coverage rate of 76.4 per cent. Among those born between 1 October and 31 March, coverage stands at 75.3 per cent, with 865 infants immunised.

A total of 909 premature infants under one year of age have received ‘nirsevimab’, representing a coverage rate of 64.8 per cent, along with a further 292 children under two years of age with high-risk conditions.

By province, Jaen has the highest overall coverage, at 84.8 per cent, followed by Cordoba, at 81.9 per cent; Seville, at 80.5 per cent; Cadiz, at 78.9 per cent; Almeria, at 73.3 per cent; Granada, at 70.2 per cent; Huelva, at 71.6 per cent; and Malaga, at 69 per cent.