Regional government’s network crash delays launch of the virtual health card for several hours

Héctor Barbotta Sevilla Friday, 27 March 2026, 13:04 Share

The technical services of the regional administration experienced a day of maximum tension on Wednesday.

What was supposed to be a day of celebration for the launch of the virtual health card turned into a race against the clock for the Andalusian digital agency (ADA). A far-reaching technical incident in the network and telecommunications infrastructure blocked access to essential procedures, although the regional government has confirmed that services are beginning to "recover progressively".

The problem did not affect general web browsing, but did affect the identification and electronic signature systems. In other words, the website was active, but it was not possible to carry out procedures that required identification. ADA technicians have been working on the affected servers and critical platforms have already been re-established.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, by midday on Thursday key platforms such as ClicSalud+ and the SaludAndalucía app had been re-established, finally allowing access to the new virtual card. Systems such as Seneca and iPasen (essential for the educational community), the justice administration's Adriano system and the BOJA publication platform have also returned.

Identification and signature

The problem did not lie in the institutional web pages, which remained visible for browsing, but in a much more critical element: the electronic identification and signature services. When these protocols were down, any procedure requiring the use of a digital certificate, electronic ID or the Cl@ve system was completely paralysed. Given the very high level of digitalisation of the Andalusian administration, the impact was transversal and systemic.

The regional ministry of industry, energy and mines, on which ADA depends, has insisted that, after the relevant security analyses, "the incident does not follow any pattern of cyber-attack behaviour". It was a localised and limited technical problem in the corporate network that forced technicians to work throughout the early hours of the morning to ensure that the return to service was stable and secure.

Virtual card

The great paradox of the day was that the technical failure coincided with the launch of the virtual health card. This project, the spearhead of the digital health strategy 2030, allows users to identify themselves at pharmacies and health centres by simply showing a QR code on their mobile device. The tool is designed to offer extreme security through dynamic QR codes and, among other advantages, allows parents to manage their children's cards from a single terminal.

However, the collapse of the identification systems prevented thousands of users from activating their card in the early hours of Thursday. In spite of this bumpy start, the SAS said that the virtual card does not replace the physical card, but that both will coexist to offer greater flexibility. The ultimate goal is ambitious: to integrate in a single interface (Salud Responde+) all possible procedures, from the renewal of prescriptions for chronic patients to direct communication between pharmacists and primary care doctors.

Given the impossibility for users to interact electronically with the Junta de Andalucía, the public administration has taken an exceptional decision. It has been confirmed that the deadlines for all administrative procedures that have been affected by the crash will be extended. This measure is intended to avoid the detriment of those people who had to submit urgent documentation, applications for competitive examinations or tender registrations during the hours when the system was inoperative.

Political Criticism

The coincidence of the network failure with the card launch has been sharply criticised by the Socialist presidential candidate, María Jesús Montero, who said that this incident reflects “the real Andalucía under Moreno Bonilla”. For Montero, the situation demonstrates that the Andalusian government’s management is “falling apart” and does not match the official image being projected.

Following the re-establishment of the signature systems, the administration is now working to ensure the total stability of the service so that the smartphone can consolidate its position as the gateway to Andalusian public healthcare.