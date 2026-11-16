Malaga companies help vaccinate more than 134,000 African children against pneumonia

A total of 171 companies from Malaga province have joined the Vaccines4Children initiative to help vaccinate against pneumonia and malaria 134,303 highly vulnerable children ... in Africa. The 'la Caixa' foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, with the support of the Gates foundation, launched this initiative 18 years ago.

Malaga's involvement takes on crucial significance in the fight against a disease that remains the "leading cause of death from infection among children under five worldwide, despite being entirely preventable and treatable through vaccination".

For every euro donated by a company or individual through the CaixaBank network, the 'la Caixa' foundation adds another euro (up to a maximum of three million euros per year), while the Gates Foundation contributes a further two euros to the cause. In this way, every euro initially donated becomes four euros, all of which is allocated to child immunisation programmes in Africa, with a particular focus on countries such as Mozambique and Ethiopia.

Over the last seven years, the funds raised by this initiative have fully financed childhood vaccination programmes against pneumonia in Mozambique. In 2025, the programme started to cover malaria.

The project also benefits from a strategic partnership with the ISGlobal (Instituto de Salud Global de Barcelona), which has been contributing scientific and academic expertise in global health management since 2014.

The contribution of businesses

The contribution by Malaga's business community forms part of a wide-ranging corporate social responsibility initiative. Across Andalucía, 1,148 companies have joined Vaccines4Children since its inception. Nationwide, the alliance has over 8,600 member companies and has raised more than 100 million euros, which has been used to vaccinate more than 13 million children.

CaixaBank plays a vital role in making this massive mobilisation of private resources possible. Through its CaixaBank Empresas, Wealth Management and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions, the bank channels and promotes its clients' philanthropic interests, offering them the opportunity to give back to society a portion of what they have received by supporting access to global healthcare.

Safeguarding the future of vulnerable children

The international Gavi alliance brings together developing countries with the World Health Organisation, Unicef, the World Bank, the vaccine industry and private partners such as the 'la Caixa' foundation. Since its inception in 2000, its work has enabled more than 1.3 billion children in 78 countries to be immunised, preventing some 23 million premature deaths between 2000 and 2025.

In 2026, the 'la Caixa' foundation (Gavi's leading private partner in Europe since 2008) is renewing its commitment for the 18th consecutive year. This reinforces a strategy that contributes directly to the SDGs (sustainable development goals) of the UN's 2030 agenda, demonstrating how corporate solidarity from Malaga can change the lives of thousands of families across the sea.

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