Clínica Dental Estepona enhances its international dental care model on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Estepona 17/06/2026 a las 17:09h.

The Costa del Sol has long been one of Spain’s most sought-after destinations for international residents and long-term visitors. Its favorable climate, excellent connectivity and high quality of life are widely renowned, but an increasingly important access to specialist healthcare services. This is particularly relevant in towns such as Estepona and Marbella, where the international community is now an integral part of daily life.

In this context, Clínica Dental Estepona has developed a model tailored to meet the needs of a highly diverse patient base. With more than 25 years of experience, the group now operates two clinics in Estepona, Clínica Dental La Campana in Nueva Andalucía and Marbella Dental Arts in Puerto Banús. These four centres are located in key areas of the western Costa del Sol, home to a significant number of British, European and international patients who spend extended periods in the province of Málaga.

Providing healthcare for this clientele requires more than clinical expertise. For visitors from abroad visiting, it is essential to have a clear understanding of diagnoses, the different treatment stages, expected timelines, costs, and to feel fully supported throughout. As such, the group has strengthened it’s approach based on multilingual care, careful Planning, and personalised coordination.

“International patients need to feel confident from the very first contact. Many get in touch before travelling or during a limited stay on the Costa del Sol, so it is essential to study each case carefully, explain the options clearly and organise treatment in a realistic way,” says Dr José Luis Moreno Miranda, director of Clínica Dental Estepona.

This ability to plan treatment in advance is one of the key factors behind the growth of dental tourism in destinations such as Estepona and Marbella. Patients from the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and other European countries appreciate the oportunity to access high-quality dental care in a familiar, well-connected environment, with professionals experienced in treating diverse nationalities and backgrounds.

Technology is central to this care model. Clínica Dental Estepona works with 3D imaging systems, intraoral scanners and digital treatment-planning tools, enabling comprehensive assessments prior to commencing the adequate treatment. These resources support more accurate diagnoses, improve predictability, and enable the improved organisation of treatment schedules; particularly important when patients are not permanently residing in Spain.

The group offers a wide range of services, including dental implants, full-mouth rehabilitations, cosmetic dentistry, veneers, professional whitening, periodontics, paediatric dentistry and clear aligner orthodontics. In all cases, the clinic highlights the importance of an individualised assessment and a responsible clinical planning tailored to each patient’s oral health, expectations and personal circumstances.

As part of its ongoing development, clear aligner treatments has become one of the most sought-after options among adults and international patients. In 2025, Clínica Dental Estepona ranked sencod in Málaga province for the volume of treatments performed with the world’s leading clear aligner brand, with which tje clinic has collaborated with for over 20 years. This reflects the growing demand for discreet, comfortable solutions supported by digital planning, particularly among patients wishing to minimise disruption to their social and professional commitments.

Cosmetic dentistry has also gained prominence among international clients. Treatments such as: whitening, veneers and smile design are in rising demand, although the clinic emphasises that the goal should always be to achieve natural, balanced and healthy results. The opening of its second centre in Estepona, located on Avenida Juan Carlos I opposite the health centre, responds directly to this rising in demand and aims to bring specialised treatments closer to an increasingly diverse population.

Over twenty years after its establishment, Clínica Dental Estepona has built a model grounded in experience, advanced technology and a close patient relationship. In an increasingly international Costa del Sol, its network of clinics enables the group to offer high-quality, carefully planned dental care to patients of various nationalities who are seeking for more than a one-off treatment, fostering confidence, continuity and personalised support care at every stage of the process.