Chronic inflammation, an invisible threat As well as being the cause of many conditions, it can be linked to cancer

We have already come to realise that high blood pressure, excess weight and cholesterol are harmful for our health, but now there is another risk factor that we should be taking into account: chronic inflammation in the body, which is less well-known but equally as dangerous. It causes numerous illnesses, from allergies to gastrointestinal and immune problems and can even be a trigger for cancer.

A diet which includes too many highly processed foods, sugar, salt and saturated fat; smoking and drinking alcohol; a sedentary lifestyle and drug abuse can all favour its appearance.

Anti inflammatory menu Fruit and vegetables One-third of the plate should consist of fresh seasonal vegetables. It is important to vary them and combine them with fruits, such as blueberries or apples. Grains and tubers Prioritise beetroot, turnips, squash, wild rice, miso, quinoa, buckwheat and amaranth. Eat pulses two or three times a week. Quality protein You ought to fill one-third of the plate with oily fish and, less often, quality meats such as chicken, turkey and duck. Spices Those which are especially beneficial are turmeric, ginger, cumin, oregano, thyme and rosemary. One-third of the plate should consist of fresh seasonal vegetables. It is important to vary them and combine them with fruits, such as blueberries or apples. Grains and tubers Prioritise beetroot, turnips, squash, wild rice, miso, quinoa, buckwheat and amaranth. Eat pulses two or three times a week. Quality protein You ought to fill one-third of the plate with oily fish and, less often, quality meats such as chicken, turkey and duck. Spices

What it is, and the symptoms

"Inflammation is actually a natural and necessary process. It is part of the body's defence system," says Salvador Resino, a researcher at the Carlos III Institute.

The objective of the body's inflammatory response is to suppress the initial cause of the aggression, eliminate dead cells and start repairing the affected tissues. Once these have been achieved, the acute inflammation disappears. That's why inflammation is generally beneficial for our bodies," he explains. However, when the inflammation extends in time and becomes chronic, it can cause damage to different tissues and lead to numerous chronic illnesses.

This problem is also known as low-grade inflammation because it goes unnoticed, not because there are no symptoms but because "they are so non-specific and unrecognised within the health system that they are often ignored or deemed unimportant," says Dr Gabriela Pocoví, the author of a book called Atención con la Inflamación.

Some of these signs, which can also correspond to other conditions, are: tiredness, headache and muscular pains, skin problems such as eczema and itching, gastrointestinal disorders and allergies, among others.

The problem, Dr Pocoví says, is that "chronic inflammation is not generally detected in a routine blood test. In fact, the results can be perfect even though the patient feels that something isn't right in their body".

What causes it?

All the conditions which end with 'itis', such as dermatitis, cystitis and pharyngitis, and also auto-immune problems, thyroid problems, obesity, diabetes, cognitive deterioration, fatty liver, loss of muscle mass, osteoporosis, fibromyalgia, kidney disease and cardiovascular problems originate from this disorder.

"Over time, chronic inflammation can cause damage to the DNA and lead to cancer," the experts say.

Inflammation is a process associated with ageing.

"It leads to a weakening of the immune system and that contributes to older people being more vulnerable to infections. We are looking at one of the principal causes of death among elderly people," says Salvador Resino.

A body which is living in a state of inflammation will tend to put on more weight and gain fat.

"And that brings with it an increase in the hormones related to stress: insulin, cortisol and histamine, which also contribute to added weight and fat," he says.

How to prevent it

A diet with excessive sugar and salt, hydrogenated fats (such as palm and coconut etc), toxic habits like consuming alcohol and smoking, drug abuse and a sedentary lifestyle foster inflammation in the body.

On the other hand, a diet with fibre-rich foods, olive oil, oily fish, fruit and vegetables prevent this problem, as do regular physical exercise and relaxation routines.

"If I had to mention some of the foods that are particularly good for combating inflammation, they would be oily fish, which is high in Omega 3, olive oil and spices," says Dr Pocoví.

She also warns that red meats are pro-inflammatory due to the rapid rearing of the animals, which increases their adipose tissue, which is "harmful" for human consumption.

She also has another piece of advice: fasting is anti-inflammatory.

"The ideal is to leave four to six hours between meals so the body can digest correctly," she says.

And if we really can't wait that long, she recommends drinking herbal tea or eating a piece of fruit.

