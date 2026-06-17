Andalucía withdraws flax seeds possibly containing cyanide derivative

Isabel Méndez 17/06/2026 a las 15:40h.

The Andalusian authorities, alongside other regions in Spain, have ordered the withdrawal of a batch of flax seeds originating in India for possible contamination with a cyanide derivative.

The alert has come from the Maltese health authorities, who have detected the hydrocyanic acid, also known as hydrogen cyanide: a colourless, highly poisonous and volatile liquid that boils at 26C and can be extremely dangerous.

The details of the product are:

- Name: ALSI (LINSEED) flax seeds

- Brand: ApnaBaba

- Product appearance: in a plastic bag

- Expiration date: 20/06/2027

- Unit weight: 400g

- Temperature: ambient

According to available information, Andalucía, Valencia, Catalonia, the Basque Country and the Balearic Islands initially distributed the product.

The relevant regional authorities have started the withdrawal process.

Anyone who may have this product at home is advised not to consume it.

Flax seeds (also called linseed) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants and fibre. They are one of the plant-based foods with the highest omega-3 content and their main fatty acid is alpha-linolenic acid, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system.