Andalucía launches new virtual health card today: here’s how it works The new system will be the “key” to the Andalusian health service (SAS)

SUR Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:14 Share

From today (Thursday 26 March), Andalusians can use a new virtual health card to access services provided by Andalusian health (SAS) including collecting prescripted medicines via their mobile phones.

"Today, Andalusia takes a giant step forward and is once again a pioneer in Spain," said the Andalusian regional minister of health, Antonio Sanz.

The virtual card can be accessed through the Carpeta Ciudadana (citizen folder), Salud Andalucía and ClicSalud+ apps. Users will be able to identify themselves at any health centre due to its “interoperability and use of a secure dynamic QR code”.

Parents will also be able to carry their children’s cards on their devices as the design keeps “work-life balance and family needs in mind”.

With the virtual system, users can manage medical appointments, access their medical history, view test results and even collect their medication through online prescription at pharmacies without needing to present additional documents.

The card is available to all citizens who are entitled to public healthcare in Andalucía, have either Cl@ve or a digital certificate to identify themselves in the Carpeta Ciudadana and activate the service.

Users can manage medical appointments, access their medical history, view test results and even collect their medication through online prescriptions at pharmacies.

While a mobile device will act as the “key” to public healthcare, the physical card will remain valid.

This initiative is part of a broader project between the SAS and the Andalusian Digital Agency (ADA), to digitalise the Andalusian public administration.

"With this card, we are eliminating unnecessary bureaucratic barriers and moving towards zero paper through secure digitalisation," said Sanz.

Digitilisation has already been introduced elsewhere in the healthcare system, including the automation of routine administrative tasks to reduce paperwork for healthcare professionals and allow more time for patient care. Health platforms have also integrated into SaludResponde+; and a channel through WhatsApp, replacing the old SMS with a clearer and more secure updates about appointments and health news.

In addition, a virtual waiting room will be activated “at periods of high demand to ensure that the ClicSalud+ portal and the Professional's Electronic Window (VEC) remain operational". A virtual health district will also be introduced, offering patients alternative options if no appointments are available at their usual health centre, alongside direct communivation between doctors and pharmacies for renewing prescriptions for chronic patients.

Sanz added that, “no one will be left behind in this digital transformation”, due to training

initiatives for seniors to use the SAS digital tools with the support of the Puntos Vuela network, with more than 760 centres in Andalucía.