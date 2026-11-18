A novel, a film and, now, a musical ballet. Classics are timeless and enduring, even when set in a specific era. The Great Gatsby, with ... its jazz, Charleston, glitter, fringes, tailcoats and silk lapels, invites us to step back a century with the latest adaptation of this immortal tale in dance form.

From 15 to 22 November, the stage at Malaga's Teatro del Soho will see 13 dancers move to the rhythm of six musicians and a singer, telling a story of superficiality and exhibitionism in an age of social media posturing.

The dancers from the show, during the press preview. (Marina M. Luna)

"We wanted to adapt the novel for today's audience to help young people understand that your image is important and that we all like to look good and be popular, but what really matters are the people who love you and whom you love. That is the novel's message. It's a classic for exactly this reason, because it's timeless," choreographer and director Enrique Gasa Valga said on Tuesday.

He'd had his eye on Scott Fitzgerald's novel for some time and set about adapting it into a musical when this story of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby entered the public domain.

Following the film adaptations starring Alan Ladd (1948), Robert Redford (1974) and Leonardo DiCaprio (2013), Australian dancer Locke Venturato takes on the role of Gatsby: that hypnotic yet melancholic king of the party.

This adaptation blends ballet, music and songs to depict a world of glamour and exclusivity that reflects on "superficiality". A story that is more relevant than ever. As Gasa Valga said, alluding to Trump's policy of entrenching his own country's isolation, The Great Gatsy was written by an American whose message seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

"It doesn't matter whether you turn up at the party in a Ferrari or a Fiat Panda, because what matters is the conversation, your friends and love," the choreographer said. The novel seeks to leave the impression that "the very same people who go to your party will also be there at your funeral".

Swap the screen for the stage

The musical numbers in the show captivate audiences with their storyline and staging, encouraging them to step away from their daily routine and the comfort of their screens to enjoy live ballet. "It's getting harder and harder to leave the house with Netflix or Instagram. In contrast, the theatre is the place to enjoy talent and art live… and then have a beer afterwards," Gasa Valga said.

The choreographer shared a bit about himself. He was a restless little boy who drove his parents crazy. "My mother took me to ballet so they could calm me down and it worked," the Catalan globetrotter said.

After graduating from Escuela Nacional de Cuba, he headlined shows as a soloist and principal dancer in theatres in Glasgow, Mannheim, Karlsruhe, Graz, and Innsbruck. In Innsbruck, the Tiroler Landestheater dance company didn't want to let him go when he hung up his ballet shoes.

"When I stopped dancing, they asked me to stay on as director, so I've always wanted to return to Spain, but it's just not happening," Gasa Valga said, showing that he still retains the same stage presence he had as a choreographer.

The choreographer remains in Innsbruck, but has been at the helm of his own company - Enrique Gasa Valga Dance Company - since 2023. He humorously described it as the "perfect Tower of Babel", with members from all over the world, "but not a single Austrian". When they are rehearsing on stage, they speak in English, while in the performances they communicate through dance, "a language without barriers".

"The talent here is better"

Gasa Valga stated that, artistically speaking, "the talent in Spain is phenomenal" and theatre employees "are always good". The big difference lies in the social recognition and support for the shows.

"Working conditions improve the further north you go in Europe, because of tradition and institutional commitment. Don't let anyone hear me say this, but the talent here is better," Enrique Gasa said.

His company is exclusively privately funded and operates without subsidies, but that should not detract from the fact that culture is an asset to be preserved and promoted: "I believe that theatre, ballet, dance and flamenco singing must be subsidised, because culture defines society and that must be nurtured."

He premiered with The Great Gatsby: The Show at the Deutsches Theater Munich in 2024. The ballet is currently on tour in Spain and is coming to Malaga, following a stop in Zaragoza.

The company has even performed in theatres on the other side of the world, such as Bangkok, where they performed in an auditorium seating 1,800 people. "The audience was too far away. We prefer this theatre, which is more intimate and up close," Enrique Gasa Valga said.

The choreographer encourages people to switch off the telly, put away their mobiles and fill the Soho. "This show is a celebration shared with the audience and I guarantee that the people of Malaga will have a brilliant time. If not, I'll give you your money back myself."

Explore the SUR in English culture and arts archive