Villanueva del Rosario pays tribute to one of its most traditional dishes The town celebrates its tagarnina day culinary event on Saturday 21 March, an event that promotes tagarnina stew, which will take centre stage throughout the day

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 20 March 2026, 14:26 Share

Villanueva del Rosario is hosting its Día de la Tagarnina on Saturday 21 March, a day the town will promote one of its most traditional dishes, which will take centre stage throughout the day.

Declared a festivity of provincial singularity, the event is held in Plaza Nueva del Saucedo. The programme of activities starts at 8.30 am with a hiking route and breakfast at the source of the River Cerezo (five euros).

The highlight of the event takes place at 1.30pm, when visitors will be offered free tasting of tagarnina stew. Tagarninas (Oyster or golden thistle) are plants from the thistle family, very common in the area, and are key ingredient in this classic stew, made with saffron, garlic, peppers, onions, almonds and rustic bread.

In addition, the day presents live music and a market selling typical products and handicrafts.

A free bus service is available from Cuevas de San Marcos, Cuevas Bajas and Villanueva de Algaidas, leaving at 11am and returning at 6pm. There will also be connections from Archidona, Villanueva de Tapia and Villanueva del Trabuco, departing at 11.45am and returning at 6pm.