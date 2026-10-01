Valladolid to showcase its culinary excellence at SUR Wines & Gourmet

SUR in English Málaga 01/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:04h.

This year marks an important milestone for the Alimentos de Valladolid brand, which is celebrating its first ten years. Created by the Valladolid provincial authority, it has spent that first decade helping to raise the profile of small food and agriculture businesses across the province.

The brand returns for a second consecutive year to SUR Wines & Gourmet, alongside Milla de Oro del Vino, another territorial brand set up by the Valladolid provincial authority in 2019 to promote its leading wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants and internationally recognised hotels.

For this edition, Valladolid will bring cheeses such as Granja Cantagrullas, along with pistachios and pistachio-based products such as flours, creams and oil from the company Pistacyl. On the wine side, there will be bottles from wineries across the province's five designations of origin: Bodegas OGON, Bodega Montelareina, Bodega Tierras de Peñafiel S.L., Bodega Convento de las Claras, Bodega Santiso González and Bodega Grupo Diez Siglos.

More than 600 businesses and 2,000 products

Since it was set up ten years ago, Alimentos de Valladolid has grown to bring together more than 600 businesses from the food and agriculture sector and around 2,000 products, representing producers, shops, restaurants, hotels and other accredited operators.

Over that time, Alimentos de Valladolid has built a genuine reputation for quality, giving smaller businesses with limited resources the chance to take part in events such as SUR Wines & Gourmet and showcase their products beyond the province. "These are products that deserve to be known for their quality," say sources from the Valladolid provincial authority.

A mark of quality for wine tourism

Milla de Oro del Vino is a quality brand linked to mid-to-high-end wine tourism, though it functions above all as a territorial brand.

It covers an area of Valladolid province stretching from the town of Tudela de Duero to Peñafiel, and currently brings together close to a hundred member businesses.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html