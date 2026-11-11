Torremolinos is holding its Tapas Route, with 39 participating venues

Torremolinos is hosting the 17th edition of its Tapas Route, which will feature 39 participating venues. These will be spread across the areas of La ... Carihuela-Bajondillo, El Calvario, Centro-Bajondillo and Playamar-Los Álamos.

From 13 to 22 November, they will be offering a tapa and a drink for three euros, and visitors will be able to rate the dishes using the ‘tapas passport’, published in Spanish and English, which can be collected from participating venues or at Torremolinos town hall. Customers must fill it in and rate the tapas to be eligible to enter the prize draw for gifts donated by the establishments. At the end of the event, prizes will be awarded for the Favourite Tapa, the Most Creative Tapa and the Best Service.

Participating bars and restaurants

The participating bars and restaurants are Al Corte, A Casa Nostra, Bar Alfa, Bar el Toro, Buddha Beach, Don Canapé, El Armario Cervecería, Rincón de Nacho, Ela’s Gastrobar, Isabella Sweet and More, La Bodega, Mis Vinos, Oveja Rebelde, Pizzería L’Clave de Sol, Pizzería Palette, Tres 14 Tapas Café, New Irish Jims, La Patrona, Bar Al Rocío, Mr Banana, Pizzería La Favorita, La Abacería de Caléndula, Vip Playa Carihuela, Boria, Garu, Gastronómica Roma, Ñora, Bar América Playa, Bar América, El Rubito, Taberna Andaluza Rufino, Mg Jamón Carihuela, Mg Jamón Plaza Andalucía, Bulevar by NA, Beach Club Carihuela, Dena Café, Aguardiente Bar Restaurante, Bar Cafetería Lore and Restaurante El Pórtico.

They will be serving a varied and original selection of tapas with names such as ‘Malaguita’, ‘La Sueca Marina’, ‘Arancini Trufati’, ‘Lasagna de los Montes’, ‘Tacos de Mogote Ibérico’, ‘El Boquerín’ and ‘Dulce Peligro en Bulevar’, amongst others.