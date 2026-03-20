The impact of the war on the shopping basket: fruit and meat are the most expensive items A group of 100 basic foodstuffs analysed by the OCU consumers association have already recorded an increase of 1.5 per cent this month, the sharpest rise since last June

Clara Alba Friday, 20 March 2026, 15:48 Share

The rise in fuel prices resulting from the geopolitical tension caused by the war in Iran is beginning to be passed on, although not yet fully, to the products in the shopping basket. This is reflected in the latest 'price observatory' prepared by the OCU consumers association, an analysis of basic foodstuffs in several supermarket chains and distributors, which indicates that it is already 1.53 per cent more expensive.

This is the highest rise since last June and "reflects the first effects of the spike in fuel and energy prices as a result of the war". The most affected items are fruit and vegetables, which are up 5.78 per cent, followed by meat and deli products (3.24 per cent), beverages (2.49 per cent) and dairy products (1.86%).

In this context, the OCU is urging the government to reduce VAT on basic foodstuffs from 4 per cent to 0 per cent, a measure that the government does not plan to include in the package it will present on Friday. However, the consumer association points out that food prices have risen by 35.5 per cent over the past three years.

Grocery products are practically unchanged, while fish and drugstore and hygiene products are slightly down.

Food prices have risen by 35.5% in the last three years

Farmers have been complaining for weeks about the rising costs of agricultural fuels as well as fertilisers, claiming that they have not yet been passed on to the final product. In fact, analysts anticipate that oil and gas at current levels should take two to three months to be fully reflected in the CPI.

In any case, the European Central Bank has already warned that it expects inflation to rebound, which, in all likelihood, will be limited in duration. But everything depends on how long the conflict continues and, above all, on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz .

Among the staple foods analysed - out of a list of over one hundred - the ones that have risen most in price are bagged salad (22%), onions (10%), green peppers (10%), tomatoes (9%) and apples (9%), along with processed cheese and orange juice (6%). The biggest price falls in the same basic food group were seen in decaffeinated instant coffee (-6%), potatoes (-5%), macaroni (-4%), pears (-3%) and cooked ham (-3%).