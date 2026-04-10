Four Malaga sandwiches compete to be among the best in Spain

Winning sandwich of 2025, with roast beef at low temperature, prepared by Can Gourmet from Ibiza.

Marina Martínez Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:37 Share

Sandwiches, pepitos, biquinis, serranitos, montaditos, camperos... They all have a place in the III Campeonato de España de Bocatas, in which around 100 establishments are taking part. Among them are four from Malaga: Bocatería Florido, La Burguesita, Cafetería Arroyo and Barrio Pinto.

Foodies have until 26 April to vote for one of them by using a code the restaurant provides after a taster. The award ceremony will take place in mid-May at a venue to be confirmed by the organisers.

The quality of the bread, the filling, the presentation and the flavour are the main aspects that voters can assess. In addition, one sandwich will be named best in Spain, while each region will have its own winner as well.

Here are Malaga province's candidates:

Calle Maestro Serrano 6 (Malaga) Barrio Pinto

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This establishment in the Churriana district offers a double roast chicken campero in a mollete bread. It includes smoked provolone, cured bacon, roast ham and garlic confit mayonnaise with a mild spicy touch. It is accompanied by a homemade chicken consommé as a dip.

Calle Alozaina 42 (Malaga) Bocatería Florido

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The Alma sandwich is the house special in this establishment located in the area of Cruz de Humilladero. The ingredients are: bread, Serrano ham, wood-fired pork loin, Manchego cheese, egg, pepper and mayonnais.

Paseo Cerrado de Calderón 14 (Malaga) Burguesita

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K-Tarsis is the name of this Burguesita sandwich that combines sweet, savoury and spicy touches. It consists of potato roll sandwich bread, juicy crispy chicken fingers, meri sauce (gochujang mayo), orange cheddar cheese, crinkle pickle, rocket and Navarre chistorra jam.

Calle Bulevar de la Cala 25 (Mijas) Cafetería Arroyo

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This bar in Mijas is committed to the serranito 'Malaka' - a sandwich with mollete de Antequera bread, Iberian pork shoulder, ham from pigs raised with chestnuts from the Alto Genal, fried peppers from the Guadalhorce Valley, cured cheese from the mountains of Malaga and homemade aioli.