The best of Cordoba's food and drink set to feature at SUR Wines & Gourmet

SUR in English Málaga 08/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:58h.

Extra virgin olive oils, wines and vinegars from the countryside, milk and outstanding cured meats reared on the Los Pedroches pastureland, honeys from the Montoro-Cardeña and Hornachuelos nature parks, sweets and aniseed liqueurs from Rute, quince paste from Puente Genil, and fruit and vegetables from the Guadalquivir valley such as oranges, garlic and melon from Montalbán, along with cheeses, bread and chickpeas from the Campiña area… The list goes on. But together, they reflect the sheer variety and richness of Cordoba's food and drink offering.

This culinary and wine-growing wealth will be on show at the next edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet, under the Sabor a Córdoba brand, backed by the Cordoba provincial authority (Diputación) and its Provincial Institute for Economic Development (IPRODECO).

Sabor a Córdoba has become a benchmark for quality, innovation and health in the food and agriculture sector, thanks to a strategy that aims not only to position Cordoba's products in international markets but also to highlight how healthy they are. That's why it's taking part again this year in SUR Wines & Gourmet, a showcase it returns to for another edition.

A province rich in culinary treasures

The Sabor a Córdoba brand was set up by the Diputación and IPRODECO to champion the wealth of food and agriculture in Cordoba province. With their backing, Cordoba is steadily moving toward its goal of becoming the Spanish province with the highest number of designations of origin in the country.

Cordoba province boasts real treasures: seven designations of origin cover the outstanding quality of products such as cured Iberian ham and shoulder, extra virgin olive oils, distinctive wines and vinegars, and produce grown across its wide countryside and the Guadalquivir valley.

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html