SUR Wines & Gourmet unveils tasting programme for its sixth edition

SUR in English Málaga 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:46h.

The show devoted to fine wines and gourmet products, SUR Wines & Gourmet, has finalised its tasting programme for its sixth edition, which will be held on 26 October at the NH Malaga hotel.

There will be nine tastings in all. The morning session starts at 11am with the first of two tastings run by Sabor a Málaga, ‘The nuances of our DO Málaga wines’. At 11.20am, Sabor a Córdoba will showcase the province’s gourmet products, followed at 12.20pm by ‘A sensory journey through the Priego de Córdoba PDO and the world’s most celebrated olive oil’.

Valladolid takes centre stage at 12.40pm with ‘Wines with history: tradition and innovation in Valladolid’, and at 1.40pm, it’s the turn of Navarre wines in ‘Great gems of DO Navarra: wines that tell stories’.

The afternoon schedule begins at 5.20pm with ‘Great champagnes versus great cavas’. This is followed at 5.30pm by ‘The Sierras de Málaga DOs: wine-growing diversity and richness’.

At 6.40pm, the Huelva provincial authority presents ‘Huelva, delicious by nature’ at the penultimate tasting.

Learn to taste and analyse wine like an expert

The programme closes at 6.50pm with a masterclass from Jonas Tofterup, the only Master of Wine in Andalucía and director of the Iberian Wine Academy in Malaga. He will aim to show that “tasting like an expert doesn’t take a special gift, just learning a method”.

During the session, participants will taste six wines and learn to analyse them systematically, breaking each one down into its aromas, flavours, acidity, tannins, body and balance.

Around 100 exhibitors

The sixth edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet will also have a large exhibition area, where around 100 wines and gourmet products will give visitors a broad look at the food and wine of Spain’s different regions.

Free registration for trade professionals

This year, the show is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html