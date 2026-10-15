SUR Wines & Gourmet to showcase food and drink products carrying the Ávila Auténtica seal

SUR in English Málaga 15/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:06h.

This year’s edition of SUR Wines & Gourmet strengthens its role as a showcase for Spain's regional wine and food with the arrival of Ávila Auténtica, the collective brand set up by the Ávila provincial authority in 2011 to promote the province’s food products, businesses and venues.

Ávila Auténtica marks its 15th anniversary in 2026, after a decade and a half spent promoting the province’s products and companies. As part of that strategy, it will take part in SUR Wines & Gourmet for the first time. The sixth edition of the show takes place on 26 October.

The brand will present products from Ávila to a specialist audience, showcasing the province's offerings at an event closely linked to gastronomy and the food trade.

Six participating companies and organisations

Six companies and organisations from the brand are expected to take part: Higo de Gredos – Cooperativa Capra Hispánica; Bodega Daniel Ramos, linked to the Cebreros protected designation of origin; Bodega Finca Fuentegalana; Carne de Ávila PGI, the quality mark for beef from the province; Bodega Garganta del Organista; and Bodega Viña Alondra, which produces organic wines.

The line-up covers different areas of the province’s food and drink production, with wine well to the fore alongside products from other parts of the sector. Together, they share a common identity and a broad view of Ávila and what it produces.

More than 300 member businesses

Ávila Auténtica has more than 300 member companies and organisations from a range of sectors. The network reflects a varied cross-section of the province’s businesses, including food producers, shops, restaurants and hotels, and rural accommodation.

Free registration for trade professionals

For its latest edition, SUR Wines & Gourmet is hoping to beat its previous attendance record. Wine and gourmet food professionals wanting to take part in the sixth edition of the event can now register for free through the event website: surwinesgourmet.diariosur.es/acreditaciones.html