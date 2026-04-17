Spain's best chefs unite in Benahavís against rare diseases

Juan Cano Friday, 17 April 2026, 13:01 Share

On 20 April, the Anantara Villa Padierna hotel in Benahavís will host the eighth Chefs for Children charity event. This initiative brings together some of Spain's finest chefs to cook alongside hospitality students, promoting health, education and support for families affected by rare diseases.

A total of 60 chefs, including 12 from three-Michelin-star establishments, are participating. The event aims to encourage healthy eating habits in children and raise funds for the Feder association. The programme features two distinct parts: a hands-on cooking exchange where chefs teach children about mindful nutrition and a formal charity gala dinner with a menu created by the province's best chefs.

Rare diseases are defined as those affecting fewer than five people per 10,000 inhabitants. Organiser Pilar Candil noted that there are over 7,000 such conditions affecting three million people in Spain, including cystic fibrosis and ALS. Rosa Elba from Feder highlighted the importance of visibility and increased newborn screening, noting that families often feel "invisible" in their daily struggles.

There are two distinct parts to the event, a hands-on cooking exchange and a formal charity gala dinner

Benahavís Mayor José Antonio Mena welcomed the event's return for a fourth consecutive year in the area, praising the visibility it provides. Representatives from the regional government and the Costa del Sol association of municipalities also voiced their support, linking the event to the promotion of high-quality Andalusian agricultural products.

The initiative is highly regarded by the culinary community. José Carlos García described the workshops as moving experiences that foster connection. Mario Cachinero from Skina emphasised that good food is "the best medicine", while David Olivas of Back stressed the importance of teaching children about natural products, suggesting such education should begin in schools. Mauricio Giovanini and Pia Ninci from Messina added that the event allows chefs to enjoy cooking purely for a good cause.

General manager Javier Fiera stated that it is an honour for the hospitality profession to give back to the community. Those interested in supporting the cause can purchase tickets via the official website, www.chefsforchildren.es. All funds raised will be donated to help Feder provide hope and resources for thousands of famIlies.